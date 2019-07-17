World Mystery Convention Announces David Thompson Award Winner

DALLAS, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Mystery Convention, Bouchercon , today announced that Jenn and Don Longmuir are the recipients of the 2019 David Thompson Memorial Special Service Award.

The World Mystery Convention is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization that holds an annual convention attended by readers, writers, publishers, editors, agents, booksellers and other lovers of crime fiction. The 50th Anniversary event will take place October 31-November 3, 2019 in Dallas. The David Thompson Award will be presented during the opening ceremonies on October 31.

Jenn and Don Longmuir

The David Thompson Memorial Special Service Award is given by the Bouchercon Board to honor the memory and contributions to the crime fiction community of David Thompson, a beloved Houston bookseller who passed away in 2010. Recipients are recognized for their "extraordinary efforts to develop and promote the crime fiction field."

The Longmuirs have been fixtures in the crime fiction community for more than a quarter-century. The couple owns and runs Scene of the Crime Books in St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada, and they have been book room organizers, book sellers and attendees at mystery conventions across North America. Don also served on the Bouchercon Board for five years.

Jenn and Don are beloved by readers and acclaimed authors alike. Louise Penny, author of the Chief Inspector Armand Gamache series, said: "I've known Don and Jenn from when they had their store in Oakville, Ontario, a hundred years ago. Visiting them at the store, and certainly at their stand at conventions, is a highlight. Their mammoth hugs, and those smiles? Resistance is futile! Two more supportive, passionate champions of crime writing would be hard to find. And two nicer people, the real measure, impossible to find."

Hank Phillippi Ryan, author of TRUST ME, the forthcoming THE MURDER LIST, and Bouchercon 2018 Guest of Honor, said: "They are always ready with a smile, a brilliant book suggestion, and a word of encouragement. The authentic and genuine passion Don and Jenn share for books, and the book business, and for the entire writing community is an absolute Inspiration. In moments of celebration and adversity alike, Don and Jenn—with their obvious delight in each other and pride for their beloved family—exemplify what we all wish to be: devoted, determined, unendingly good-natured, and committed to good writing and good books."

Jenn Longmuir commented: "The book community has been such a supportive group. The fans, the authors, the show organizers and the booksellers are all committed to helping each other and take a vested interest in one another's success."

