World Navigator To Feature First-At-Sea Luxury SeaSpa By L'OCCITANE

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Ocean Voyages and L'OCCITANE en Provence are proud to announce the launch of the first-at-sea Luxury SeaSpa by L'OCCITANE. Guests on a World Navigator luxe-adventure expedition will be able to opt from a holistic and sensorial menu in the new luxury SeaSpa by L'OCCITANE to perfectly complement their exciting and awe-inspiring shoreside experiences. The new SeaSpa by L'OCCITANE will be featured aboard World Navigator when she launches her inaugural Holy Land and Black & Mediterranean Seas season in July 2021.

"We are glad to partner with L'OCCITANE to bring their signature treatments to the open seas," said Mário Ferreira, Chairman of Mystic Invest, parent company of Atlas Ocean Voyages. "World Navigator's SeaSpa by L'OCCITANE will offer experienced, inquisitive and fun-seeking guests the luxury brand's Mediterranean art-de-vivre with the same top-quality service and ingredients for which L'OCCITANE is world-renowned. Our two companies have already been working well together for Mystic Invest's hotel brands and river vessels, and this is a positive, organic next step."

"We are delighted to go further in our partnership with Mystic Invest and bring Spa L'OCCITANE unique experience to sea with Atlas Ocean Voyages," said Frederic Darque, L'OCCITANE Global B2B & Spa General Manager. "Travelers at sea can enjoy the same high-quality treatments as they do on land, a fully integrated wellbeing journey to the sunny soils of the South of France."

SeaSpa by L'OCCITANE treatments combine exclusive sequences, all hand-performed, with authentic ingredients from Provence, certified in origin and proven effectiveness. Guests can choose among L'OCCITANE exhaustive spa treatments menu, which features the Destination Deluxe 2020 award-winning treatment "Sleep & Reset Massage," an innovative 90-minute massage with proven* effectiveness on sleep quality.

Located on the main deck, Deck 4, the new 947 sq. ft. (88 m2) SeaSpa by L'OCCITANE welcomes guests in a soothing reception room, featuring the Relaxing Pillow Mist, L'OCCITANE's signature scent. Therapists invite guests into one of two treatment rooms for their SeaSpa by L'OCCITANE experience. Afterwards, guests can bask in their post-treatment glow and detox in SeaSpa's infrared sauna or relax on plush loungers in the spa's serenity lounge and enjoy soothing vistas of the passing oceanscape through expansive windows.

Additionally, all staterooms and suites will also include complimentary L'OCCITANE shampoo, hair conditioner, body wash, and handwash for guests to enjoy in their en-suite spa bathrooms.

Atlas Ocean Voyages is a luxe-adventure cruise brand designed for seasoned and fun-seeking travelers to immerse in once-in-a-lifetime and awe-inspiring experiences in less-trodden, bucket-list destinations. At 9,930 GRTs, World Navigator fosters a refined and convivial ambience for up to 196 guests and features the most-modern hygiene and cleanliness measures incorporated into her state-of-the-art design.

Atlas' signature All Inclusive All the Way provides guests one of the industry's most-inclusive luxury product and includes emergency medical evacuation insurance for all guests, as well as complimentary round-trip air travel, polar parkas, prepaid gratuities, premium wine and spirits and international craft beers, coffees and smoothies, Wi-Fi, L'OCCITANE bath amenities, shore excursions at every port, and locally inspired gourmet dining. In every stateroom, guests enjoy binoculars to use on board, coffee, tea and personalized bar service, and butler service in suites.

For her inaugural season, World Navigator will embark on seven- to 24-night itineraries in The Holy Land, Black and Mediterranean Seas in summer 2021, followed by nine- to 13-night itineraries in the Caribbean, South America and Antarctic for winter 2021/22. World Navigator's construction is on schedule and launches in July 2021, followed by World Traveller and World Seeker in 2022 and World Adventurer and World Discoverer in 2023. Travel Advisors can call 1-844-44-ATLAS (1-844-442-8527) to book their clients on an unforgettable luxe-adventure journey.

The L'OCCITANE Group is an international group that manufactures and retails beauty and well-being products that are rich in natural and organic ingredients. As a global leader in the premium beauty market, the Group has more than 3,000 retail outlets, including over 1,600 owned stores, and is present in 90 countries. Through its six brands – L'OCCITANE en Provence, Melvita, Erborian, L'OCCITANE au Brésil, LimeLife and ELEMIS – the Group offers new and extraordinary beauty experiences, using high-quality products that respect nature, the environment and the people in it.

With over 100 spas in 30 countries, Spa L'OCCITANE is a natural extension of the L'OCCITANE Brand. Spa L'OCCITANE combines authentic ingredients from Provence, with certified origin and proven effectiveness, with the best of traditional massage therapies from all around the world. Fused in exclusive sequences, all hand-performed, all of our rituals offer an unforgettable well-being escape to the sunny soils of the South of France. Treat yourself to a one-way sensorial trip to Provence with our Spa L'OCCITANE, and experience the brand through a holistic journey inspired by the Mediterranean art-de-vivre.

