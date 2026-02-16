World Neuroscience Day Conference Returns February 21, 2026, 8:00 AM.

Featuring Keynote "Reuniting the Mind with the Heart"

ATLANTA, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Atlanta Neuroscience Institute and Foundation proudly announce the 2026 World Neuroscience Day Conference, Saturday, February 21, 2026, at the Omni at The Battery Hotel in Atlanta, Georgia. This annual gathering brings together patients, caregivers, leaders in neuroscience, and community partners for a day of education, empowerment, and innovation.

World Neuroscience Day

This year's keynote will be presented by Dan Sorescu, MD, Associate Professor of Medicine, Emory University School of Medicine. "Reuniting the Mind with the Heart" explores one of the most powerful and often overlooked relationships in human health—the deep and dynamic connection between the brain and the heart.

Dr. Dan Sorescu will illuminate how these two organs communicate, influence each other, and shape everything from mood and memory to movement, healing, and long-term well-being.

Attendees will leave with new insights, actionable tools for patients, caregivers, and clinicians, and fresh hope for a healthier future.

In addition to Lunch & Learn sessions on MS, Parkinson's, Alzheimer's and Epilepsy, a featured breakout session will address one of the most misunderstood areas in modern healthcare—clinical trial participation. Experts from the Atlanta Neuroscience Institute (ANI) will guide attendees through the basics of clinical trials, clarifying how clinical trials work, how patients can find a relevant trial and participate, and what patients can expect during the process. Other engaging breakout topics include sessions on lifestyle and behavior strategies, disparities in healthcare, and tips and tools for caregiver support.

The NeuroFrontier Exhibit will feature leading medical organizations, advocacy partners, and technology innovators.

A Mission Driven by Hope—Fueled by Science

The World Neuroscience Day Conference champions learning, empowerment, and community connection for those affected by neurological disorders. Through education, storytelling, and shared experience, the conference strengthens partnerships across the healthcare landscape and inspires forward momentum in research and care.

The event concludes at 2:00 PM.

About the Atlanta Neuroscience Foundation

The Atlanta Neuroscience Foundation works to advance awareness, expand access to care, and support critical research in neurological health. Through events like World Neuroscience Day, the Foundation brings together experts, patients, and caregivers to improve outcomes and inspire hope across all communities.

https://www.atlantaneurosciencefoundation.org/

Contact:

Rogelio (Roy) A. Rangel

Executive Director

Atlanta Neuroscience Foundation

3200 Downwood Circle NW, Suite 550, Atlanta, GA 30325

Direct: 470.826.1604 | Cell: 404.849.3700

[email protected]

SOURCE Atlanta Neuroscience Institute and Foundation