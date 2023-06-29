World New Energy and New Materials Conference kicks off in Ordos

News provided by

investinchina.chinaservicesinfo.com

29 Jun, 2023, 02:20 ET

BEIJING, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from investinchina.chinaservicesinfo.com: 

The 2023 World New Energy and New Materials Conference officially kicked off in the city of Ordos in North China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region on June 28.

Continue Reading
A grand opening ceremony of the 2023 World New Energy and New Materials Conference is held in Ordos on June 28. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]
A grand opening ceremony of the 2023 World New Energy and New Materials Conference is held in Ordos on June 28. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

This year's event is based on the theme of "New era of energy and new future of the world", and will run for two days.

The conference has invited industry elites, leading enterprises, as well as experts and scholars to discuss energy development, and build a consensus and share wisdom to help promote the new energy revolution and industrial transformation.

It also aims to attract more energy enterprises to settle in the region.

Chinese Government Friendship Award winner Peter D. Lund, Chinese Academy of Sciences academicians Li Can and Wu Qiang, as well as representatives of leading international and domestic entrepreneurs, attended the opening ceremony either in person or online.

During that curtain-raiser, a series of cutting-edge scientific and technological achievements were announced, including hydrogen production through water electrolysis, liquid sunlight, efficient olefin production, green production of polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and coal-based new materials.

Also, representatives from various cities and leagues within the region signed agreements with enterprises, reaching a total of 33 pacts on new energy and new materials projects, with a total investment of 429.25 billion yuan ($61.23 billion).

One of the expected highlights of the event is an exhibition of new energy and new materials.

The conference has planned and arranged exhibition areas spanning 15,000 square meters in total for wind, solar, hydrogen, energy storage, electric vehicles, and coal-based new materials at the Ordos International Convention and Exhibition Center.

The exhibition has attracted the participation of 107 enterprises. Among them are 10 Fortune Global 500 firms, such as ExxonMobil, Shell, and Siemens.

SOURCE investinchina.chinaservicesinfo.com

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.