World No.6 and Tokyo Olympics Gold Medalist Xander Schauffele joins DESCENTE on Multi-Year Partnership

TOKYO, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Descente is pleased to welcome Xander Schauffele, the Tokyo Olympics men's golf gold medalist, as a new member of Team Descente. Schauffele, currently the 6th top ranked player in the latest 2023 World Rankings, has agreed to a multi-year contract for golf wear, training wear, and accessories under the Descente brand from January 2024.

Schauffele is an American professional golfer who plays on the PGA Tour, where he has won seven times since turning professional in 2015 at age 22. He began playing golf at age 13 coached by his father, a decathlon athlete whose own Olympic ambitions were derailed by a traffic accident injury.

Under his special advisory contract, Schauffele will collaborate with Descente on golf product development and appeal to customers and fans on a global scale by heading up promotional activities to enhance the value of the Descente brand and strengthen its golf category lineup in Japan, Korea, and China. Descente will seek his advice in new product development and will also support him with all its high-quality resources resulting from ongoing collaboration with leading athletes and teams.

At the announcement of the partnership, Schauffele said, "I am very honored to join the Descente team. The Descente brand has a rich history of developing performance and training apparel for a variety of indoor and outdoor sports, including golf. I am very grateful for the opportunities to work closely with such a storied brand and look forward to contributing to the success of Team Descente on and off the golf course."

Descente CEO Shuichi Koseki said Descente was extremely pleased to sign this contract with Schauffele. "Xander is a world-class talent and an athlete who embodies Descente's premium sports brand philosophy," he said. "We look forward to having our highly functional, quality products contributing to his ongoing success and to his role in ensuring the further evolution of the Descente brand."

Notable Achievements:

2017 The Greenbrier Classic – Winner

2017 Tour Championship – Winner

2018 WGC HSBC Champions – Winner

2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions – Winner

2021 Tokyo Olympics Golf Men's Individual Stroke Play – Gold Medalist

2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans – Winner

2022 Genesis Scottish Open – Winner

About Descente:

Throughout its 90-year history Descente is best known for its innovative, 'never before seen' approach to product ideas and solutions often in joint development with leading athletes. Our vision evolves around craftsmanship, pursuing functional beauty and technical superiority to create a global sportswear brand with unparalleled design and manufacturing quality.

https://www.descente.com/en/

SOURCE Descente Japan Ltd.