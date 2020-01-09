World Nut-based Spreads Market Outlook to 2025: Forecasts of Peanut-based, Almond-based, Walnut-based, Hazelnut-based, and Cashew-based Spreads

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Nut-based Spreads Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global nut-based spreads market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period (2019-2025).

Comprehensive research methodology of the global nut-based spreads market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global nut-based spreads market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global nut-based spreads market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.



In recent years, nut-based spreads have gained huge attention owing to the numerous health benefits associated with them. Nut-based spreads such as peanut-based spreads are a good source of protein, lipid, and fatty acids for human nutrition. Peanut proteins are relatively rich in amino acids needed for the growth of children. Moreover, roasted peanut kernels are considered as an excellent source of folate, niacin and vitamin E; however, are deficient in vitamins A and C, and minerals, calcium, and iron.



Peanuts and peanut butter play an important role in the vegetarian and vegan diet. When used as a snack, peanut butter delivers important nutrition that might otherwise be missing from the diet.



The report analyzes the market on the basis of product type and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into peanut-based spreads, almond-based spreads, walnut-based spreads, hazelnut-spreads, and others.



Increasing competition among the players is augmenting the market growth in recent years. The nut-based spread industry is becoming highly competitive by the day with private labels adding to the competition in the market. In addition to the major brands, there is a significant rise in the number of private label or local brands driven by continuous product innovation. Private labels are offering spreads at relatively lower prices when compared to major brands, making it convenient for individuals to buy spreads. Higher affordability is playing an important role in increasing the consumer base of the spreads.



Currently, spreads have become immensely popular in numerous developing and developed countries due to lower prices. As the number of supermarket brands and private labels is increasing in nut-based spreads market, the consumers have an option of switching from traditional brands and products to low price private label brands without negotiating with the quality or taste. Consequently, greater competition is forcing numerous major brands to distinguish their products from the local or private label producers, leading to more product innovation in the nut-based spread market.



Geographically, the market is analyzed into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America held the largest market share in the global nut-based spreads market in 2018. This is attributed to a well-established market for spreads such as jams and butter with the presence of major brands, such as Nutella, in the region. Further, Europe and Asia-Pacific are expected to follow North America in terms of revenue generation over the forecast period. Moreover, the market is characterized by the presence of several players operating in the market across the globe.



Some of the key market players include The J. M. Smucker Co., The Hershey Co., Conagra Brands Inc., Hormel Foods Corp., and Ferrero International SA. The players operating in the market adopt various strategies such as technology development, product launch, merger and acquisitions for gaining a sustainable position in the market that further propels the growth of the market.



