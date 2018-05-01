World Nutrition Day: How Happy Bar Nutrition is Helping Resolve an Undernourishment Crisis

In response, international agriculturalists Jack Kennedy and Clare Augustine, PhDs, created Happy Bar, a tasty, healthy, protein-rich snack bar. Their St. Louis-based 501(c)(3), Happy Bar Nutrition, provides Happy Bars to needy children in India, where the diet is high in carbohydrates but low in protein.

Since 2014, Happy Bar Nutrition has given away over 350,000 bars to 500 children on a daily basis: at several leprosy colonies in Tamil Nadu; in a children's hostel in Coimbatore; and in an AIDS orphanage in Bangalore.

Happy Bars are manufactured in Bangalore, creating jobs in the community where Kennedy and Augustine also serve.

Happy Bar Nutrition believes in a future where everyone has access to a healthful diet. That's why, between today and World Nutrition Day (May 28), Happy Bar is raising $50,000 in order to give away an additional 200,000 bars to undernourished children. 100% of donations will bring nutrition and brighter futures to kids around the world.

Partner with Kennedy, Augustine, and other everyday heroes across our country to help solve the undernourishment crisis in our lifetime. The task is too large to do it alone, but we can do it together.

Donate between now and May 28, 2018, on the Happy Bar Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/happybarnutrition) or at https://happybarnutrition.squarespace.com/donate. Then join us on their Facebook page on May 29th to celebrate the results together!

