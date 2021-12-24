World OEM Electronics Assembly Market Report 2021: Focus on Seven Key Markets (Automotive, Communications, Computers/Peripherals, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Medical and Aerospace)

Dec 24, 2021, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Worldwide OEM Electronics Assembly Market - 2021 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The worldwide electronics assembly market is substantial in size, approximately $1.4 trillion dollars in terms of cost of goods sold (COGS) as of 2020. The market has been expanding rapidly but changing in composition both in terms of outsourcing partnerships with in-house manufacturing. Also, moves are being made annually with regard to the manufacturing country of origin based on total cost.
The report segments the worldwide electronics assembly value into seven unique markets.
- Automotive
- Communications
- Computers/Peripherals
- Consumer Electronics
- Industrial
- Medical
- Aerospace/Military/Other Transportation
The following production data is given for the leading OEMs within each product/market segment.
- COGS Assembly Revenue
- Electronics COGS Assembly Revenue
- Outsourced/In-Housed Assembly
- Revenue
- Assembly Revenue by 3 Regions
- Assembly Revenue by 46 Products
The leading OEMs for each segment are chosen not only for their size, but also for their leadership within their industry segment, growth potential, profitability, and inclination to outsource electronics assembly.
Key Topics Covered:
Automotive
- Automotive Engine Controls
- Automotive Instruments
- Automotive Safety
- Automotive Entertainment
- Total Automotive
- Automotive Summary
Communications
- Mobile Phones
- Infrastructure
- Other Phones
- Enterprise LANs
- Wireless LANs
- DSL/Cable Modems
- PBX/Key Systems
- Carrier-Class
- Other Communications
- Total Communications Summary
Computer/Peripherals
- Notebooks
- Desktops
- Tablets
- Servers
- Workstations
- ESS
- Monitors
- Printers
- E-Readers
- Other Computer
- Total Computer Summary
Consumer Electronics
- Digital TV
- MP3/4
- Smart Home and AV
- Games
Industrial
- Process Control
- Test & Measurement
- Other Industrial
- Clean Energy
- Total Industrial Summary
Medical
- Monitoring
- Therapeutic
- Diagnostics/Surgical
- Total Medical Summary
Aerospace/Military/Other
- Transportation
- In-Flight Entertainment
- Navigation Systems
- Weapons
- C3 Systems
- Other Military
- Other Aerospace/Other Transportation
- Total Aerospace/Military/Other
- Transportation
World Total
- Total Production Assembly Value by Region
- EMS Assembly Value by Region
- In-House Assembly Value by Region
- Total Assembly Value by Market
- Segment/Product
Select Companies Mentioned
- Aisin Seiki
- Alps Electric
- Audi AG
- AutoLiv
- BAIC Motor
- BMW
- BYD
- Changan Motor
- Continental
- Daimler
- Delphi (Borgwarner)
- Denso Corporation
- Dongfeng
- Eaton
- FAW Group
- Fiat Chrysler
- Geely Motor
- General Motors
- Guangzhou Auto
- Hella
- Hitachi
- Honda Corporation
- Hyundai Motor
- Dell Technologies
- Ericsson
- Extreme Networks
- F5 Networks
- Fortinet
- Fujitsu
- Harmonic
- Harris Corp.
- Hewlett Packard Ent.
- Hikvision
- HTC
- Huawei
- Infinera
- Juniper Networks
- Kyocera
- Lenovo
- LG Mobile Com
- Mitel
- Motorola Solutions
- NEC
- Netgear
- Nokia Oyj
- Oki Electric
- Panasonic Mobile Comm
- Panda Electronics
- Poly
- Qorvo
- Quanta Computer
- HP, Inc.
- HPE
- HTC
- Huawei
- IBM
- Intel
- Inventec
- Konica Minolta
- Lenovo
- Logitech
- MicroStar
- Humax
- JVC Kenwood
- Koninklijke Philips
- Konka Group
- LG Electronics
- Microsoft
- Midea Holding
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Nikon
- Nintendo
- Olympus
- Panasonic
- Qisda
- Mitsubishi Electric
- MKS Instruments
- MTS Systems
- National Instruments
- NCR
- NEC
- Nichia
- Omron
- Orsted A/S
- OSRAM Licht
- Panasonic Lighting
- Parker-Hannifin
- PerkinElmer
- Robert Bosch
- Rockwell Automation
- Rohde & Schwartz
- Samsung
- Schlumberger Omnes
- Schneider Electric
- Shimadzu
- Siemens AG
- Sinopec
- SMIC
- Smiths Group
- Sumitomo Heavy Industries
- SunPower
- Teradyne, Inc.
- General Dynamics
- General Electric
- Gogo LLC
- Gulfstream Aerospace
- Hindustan Aerospace
- Honda Motor
- Honeywell
- Israel Aerospace
- Kawasaki
- L3Harris
- Lockheed Martin
- Lufthansa Systems
- Mitsubishi
- Mitsui Engineering
- Northrop Grumman
- Orbital UAV
- Raytheon
- Saab
- SAFRAN
- SpaceX
- Suzuki Motor
- Teledyne
- Textron
- Thales
- Yamaha
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q132fn
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article