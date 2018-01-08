World of Children 2018 Call For Nominations Now Open

"This is arguably one of the most exciting times for World of Children. Every year, we look forward to seeing a new group of exceptional individuals rise to the top through our nomination process," said Co-Founder Harry Leibowitz. "With 117 Honorees selected over the past 20 years, these awards are only given to the best of the best who are working every day to serve the needs of vulnerable children. We can't wait to welcome a new class of heroes to the World of Children family."

Candidates may submit a nomination in one of the following categories:

Education Award (minimum grant $50,000 ) - Honors an individual making extraordinary contributions to children in the field of education and learning

World of Children receives thousands of nominations each year for new Honorees and uses a uniquely rigorous vetting process to select the top leader in each of the five categories. Each potential Honoree is fully investigated by an independent, professional global security firm to ensure the work they submit on their application is the exactly the work being done in the field and that all financials are in order and reflect the mission of the organization. World of Children is the only nonprofit organization in the world to do this.

"From the nomination process and investigation to the awe-inspiring Awards Ceremony and beyond, World of Children is one of the most effective and efficient mid-sized NGOs in the world," said Caryl Stern, president and CEO of UNICEF USA. "They award and honor unsung heroes—people who are making a real difference in their community—and we are proud to support their mission as they discover and select five new Honorees for 2018."

Nominations will be accepted online only at worldofchildren.org/nominate from January 8, 2018 through 11:59 EDT on March 31, 2018.

About World of Children

World of Children unlocks the future for vulnerable children by funding, elevating and educating the most effective changemakers for children worldwide. Since 1998, the Foundation has dedicated nearly $13 million to high-impact programs for children, led by more than 100 Honorees working in over 50 countries.

