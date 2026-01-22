World of Concrete Spotlight: Atlantic Builders Supply Customers Recognized among Top ICF Projects Nationwide

GREENLAND, N.H., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Two projects supplied by Atlantic Builders Supply Northeast were recognized among the top insulated concrete form (ICF) projects in the country this week at the 2026 ICF Builder Awards, presented during the World of Concrete exposition in Las Vegas.

Longtime Atlantic Builders Supply customers Groen Construction and Key Industries each received top honors in their respective categories, earning national recognition for excellence in ICF construction. The awards are presented annually by ICF Builder Magazine to highlight outstanding achievement in performance-driven building design and execution.

Groen Construction was honored in the Unlimited Residential category for the Granite State Sanctuary project, a 7,500-square-foot residence that demonstrates the structural resilience, energy efficiency and architectural flexibility achievable with ICF construction. The project has drawn national attention for its scale, cold-climate performance and integration of high-performance building systems. For photography, more details and video of this project, visit the Atlantic Builders Supply project gallery.

In the Heavy Commercial category, Key Industries was acknowledged for 21 Summer Street, a multi-use urban project in Natick, Massachusetts. The development showcases the adaptability of ICF systems in commercial applications, particularly for reducing sound transmission and improving long-term energy performance in dense, mixed-use environments. This project was also recognized by New England Real Estate Journal as one of the projects of the year for 2025. For photos and more details, visit the Atlantic Builders Supply project gallery. View the project video.

Atlantic Builders Supply served as the NUDURA ICF supplier for both award-winning projects. Company president, Joe Harnois said, "The recognition underscores the growing role of insulated concrete forms in high-performance residential and commercial construction nationwide. It is the best way to meet stringent energy codes and ensure cost-efficient operation for decades to come."

"These projects reflect what is possible when experienced builders pair thoughtful design with advanced construction systems," Harnois added. "We are proud to support customers whose work continues to elevate the industry standard for durability, efficiency and long-term value in the built environment."

Since its founding, Atlantic Builders Supply has worked closely with builders, architects and engineers throughout New England to support performance-driven construction using insulated concrete forms across a wide range of project types. www.atlanticbuilderssupply.com

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT KIM PENDARVIS 404-237-5087

SOURCE Atlantic Builders Supply Northeast