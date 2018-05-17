World of Ether Reveals Highly Anticipated Gameplay on Ethereum Blockchain; Hype Ensues

In the video, we're shown the team presenting at ConsenSys's Ethereal Summit and given a look into gameplay that for so long has been off limits to the public.

The demo takes place entirely on a live blockchain.

We see battling, breeding, marketplace, and collection - the game's core functionality. The screens are splashed with vivid colors, designs, and animations.

A reveal of this sort has been requested for months, with discussions in community chats becoming contentious.

By showing a blockchain application of this complexity, this update proves that what World of Ether is working on could change cryptocurrencies as a whole and even disrupt conventional video games.

"With so many dApps misappropriating what Ether is useful for, World of Ether shows that there are some outlets with real promise that are original, community driven and aren't hurried together," said a user on Reddit.

Currently, there are some of the biggest influencers in blockchain waiting to try this game.

Blockchain games have seen an explosion recently. Since January there has been over 175,000,000 USD transacted within them, and the user base has grown to over a projected 2 million people.

World of Ether is unique because it uses a combination of cutting edge programming techniques and highly stylized custom designs coupled with Pokémon type game mechanics.

In addition to this, players are able to earn real ETH in the game.

By battling, leveling up, and breeding, players can obtain rare and powerful monsters, which they can sell to one another for the cryptocurrency, ETH, or continue to battle and breed with. The game mechanics extend much deeper than this, as the video demonstrates.

World of Ether is founded by the co-founder of the largest Ethereum meetup group in the world, and his brother, who's a senior developer at GitHub.

Its pre-sale launched on 1/15/18 and sold almost 500,000 USD of pre-sale assets in its first 48 hours. The pre-sale assets are currently .71 ETH, around 600 USD, and last month its 2,000th asset was sold.

World of Ether is translated and available in Chinese, Russian, Korean, Japanese, Spanish, and French.

Visit World of Ether at https://worldofether.com/.

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12708898

Press release distributed by PRLog

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-of-ether-reveals-highly-anticipated-gameplay-on-ethereum-blockchain-hype-ensues-300650379.html

SOURCE World of Ether

Related Links

https://worldofether.com/

