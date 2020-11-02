World of Illumination's All-New Theme Park Ushers in Much-Needed Holiday Cheer

GLENDALE, Ariz., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World of Illumination, the world's largest drive-through animated light show, unveils its brand new holiday theme park Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. The park, called Rockin' Christmas, is located at Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale and will run with nightly shows until Jan. 3, 2021.

The musically themed Rockin' Christmas features millions of colorful lights and hundreds of animated displays synchronized to popular and beloved Christmas music. This holiday spectacular showcases such elements as larger-than-life size boom boxes, iPods and jukeboxes along with DJ Santa and his sidekick the Little Drummer Boy spinning tunes for animated disco dancers. Additionally, a 500-foot long RGB LED tunnel doubles as Santa's magic portal.

World of Illumination's event is one mile in length and takes about 30 minutes to drive through. The park is also uniquely COVID-friendly, as visitors enjoy the show from the safety and comfort of their cars. Online reservations are also required, making the experience totally touchless and socially safe, while simultaneously controlling traffic to decrease waiting times.

"We are so excited to unveil Rockin' Christmas — a digital orchestra built with state-of-the-art technology that will transport you into a dazzling world of visual arts and music," said World of Illumination co-founder Yakir Urman. "Don't miss Arizona's favorite socially safe, family fun event. We will rock you, Glendale!"

On Nov. 10, World of Illumination will open a second theme park: the polar-themed Arctic Adventure at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Both Rockin' Christmas and Arctic Adventure are open daily, including holidays, from 6:00-10:00 p.m.

Ticket prices start at $29 plus applicable taxes and fees per vehicle on weeknights and $39 plus taxes and fees per car on weekends and holidays. Tickets are available for purchase at https://tickets.worldofillumination.com and online reservations are required. A portion of proceeds benefits the Make-A-Wish Arizona Foundation.

About World of Illumination:

With offices in Phoenix, Arizona, World of Illumination is the world's largest drive-through animated light show, featuring millions of state-of-the-art lights and displays set to holiday music. Current theme park locations include Tempe and Glendale, Arizona and Marietta, Georgia. Connect at @worldofillumination.

