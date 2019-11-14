World of Illumination--The World's Largest Animated Holiday Light Show--Opens November 20 at Glendale's Westgate Entertainment District

PHOENIX, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- World of Illumination is kicking off its 2019 season at its brand-new Glendale location with a VIP/Media exclusive opening on November 20. Details below:

WHAT: A VIP ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring local dignitaries and influencers will culminate with a flip of the light switch, turning on the attraction's nearly 2 million animated LED lights customized in an array of colors. An inaugural ride through the 1-mile long drive will commence immediately following.

World of Illumination opens in Glendale November 20, 2019. The mile-long experience is the world's largest animated holiday light show.

WHO: Glendale's Vice Mayor Joyce Clark, members of Glendale City Council, Miss Arizona 2019 and Make-A-Wish Arizona kids (World of Illumination's charitable partner) will join co-founders Simon Kreisberger and Yakir Urman for the ribbon-cutting ceremony and inaugural ride. Press is welcome to attend with their families for a ride through the attraction before it opens officially for the public.

WHEN: Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

WHERE: World of Illumination's new location adjacent to the Westgate Entertainment District:

6797 N. 93rd Ave.

Glendale, AZ 85305

WHY: World of Illumination is the largest animated light show in the world, fully synchronized to your favorite holiday music. Located at Tempe Diablo Stadium and Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale, this 25-minute drive-through event features close to 2 million lights. Special attractions range the world's largest pixelated Snowman at the center of "Snowman Land" in Glendale and the longest LED sonic tunnel dubbed "Santa's portal" in Tempe. The 2019 season will introduce a new experience of 3D glasses that will transform each light in the park to a snowflake. Voted by Phoenix New Times as the "Best Holiday Light Display," World of Illumination is open nightly from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on weeknights and 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on weekends beginning November 20, 2019 through January 5, 2020. Ticket prices start at $22.99 per car and can be purchased at www.worldofillumination.com. A portion of proceeds benefits the Make-A-Wish Arizona Foundation.

