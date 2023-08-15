World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing 2023 Season Update Available Now for PlayStation and Xbox

Update features new tracks, drivers, and Xtreme Outlaws Midget Series; Nintendo Switch version releases on October 3

CHELMSFORD, Mass., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Season Update for World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing, the official video game of the World of Outlaws produced by iRacing and Monster Games, is available now for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. The update adds the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota, three new tracks, and dozens of new paint schemes for the real-world stars of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Sprint Car Series and Case Construction Late Model Series.

When it was released last fall, World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing marked a popular return to console gaming for "The Greatest Show on Dirt." The game built on iRacing's existing relationship with the World of Outlaws as its premier PC simulation partner, as well as its acquisition of Monster Games in late 2021. Under this powerful new partnership, the team has produced the top dirt racing experience on consoles, with hundreds of real-world drivers, dozens of tracks, and a deep Career Mode. The 2023 Season Update for PlayStation and Xbox adds Lernerville Speedway, Lincoln Speedway, and the Chili Bowl to the already robust track list, plus the debut of the Midget, a full slate of 2023 paint schemes including new Platinum drivers, and tear-off functionality for added realism.

The 2023 Season Update of World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing is a downloadable add-on to the base game for all PlayStation and Xbox platforms. Players who already own World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing on these platforms can purchase the add-on for $29.99. For new PlayStation and Xbox players, a World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing Ultimate Edition bundle is available for $49.99 that includes the base game, all 2022 Season Pass DLC, and the 2023 Season Update.

For the first time, Nintendo Switch players will also have the opportunity to join the fun on October 3 when World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing '23 Edition releases. This version of the game is available for pre-order now for $49.99, and includes all of the same cars, tracks, and drivers as the World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing Ultimate Edition bundle on PlayStation and Xbox platforms. In addition, all Switch pre-orders will receive three-time Chili Bowl champion Christopher Bell and his iRacing Midget as a pre-order bonus.

For more information on World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing and to pre-order the Nintendo Switch edition of the game, visit www.worldofoutlawsgame.com. For more information on the World of Outlaws, visit www.worldofoutlaws.com. For more information on iRacing and for special offers, visit www.iracing.com.

