"World of Waves" - New Syndicated Surfing/Travel Program to Debut October 31st Nationwide

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World of Waves Production LLC, today announced the company is in production on "World of Waves," a syndicated travel television show devoted to highlighting the amazing locations and incredible people who make up the global surfing industry. The program is a production of World of Waves Production, LLC, a division of Oceanic Media, and partners and co-executive producers, Kevin Griffith, Chris Almida, Jason Charles and former professional and world champion surfer, Ian Cairns. It is scheduled to debut on local TV stations throughout the U.S. on October 31st.

The program will feature surfing of all kinds in a wide range of gorgeous locations: the ocean, lakes, rivers, even man-made inland wave parks. The show will also introduce audiences to stand up surfing (SUP) champion and Pan American Games Medalist, Daniel Hughes, as the show's host. Hughes has surfed and competed at some of the most popular and prestigious tournaments in the world and will bring his talent, humor and intimate surfing knowledge to each episode.

Surfing fans can learn more about World of Waves, including where and when it will air in their local markets by visiting the World of Waves website .

Twenty half-hour episodes are planned for season one with a handful already in post-production. They will air on local stations owned by Sinclair, Nexstar, NBC, Meredith, and Mission as well as NBC Regional Sports Networks. World of Waves will air in almost every television market in the United States beginning October 31st with an episode featuring the surfing scene in Huntington Beach, CA and featuring life-long local and former surfing professional, Brett Simpson. Episode two will be in Malibu and feature "The King of Malibu," surfer and former 70s "Z-Boy" skateboard champion, Alan Sarlo.

"I've been involved in a lot of start-ups along with some major technology companies, and I've been a surfer most of my life, as have all of my partners," commented Executive Producer, Kevin Griffith, "and World of Waves is our way of giving back. Surfing is more than just a sport, it's also a lifestyle. We want to show viewers where those classic waves are that started it all, but also the in-depth stories behind those waves, the places to stay and to eat, and to meet the people living in those locations along the journey. Or they can just watch it and enjoy."

"World of Waves" is the product of Griffith's 20 years of searching for the most appropriate concept to integrate all that's meaningful in the world of surfing into the domain he registered and has owned since 1995; www.surfing.com . The surfing.com site is available currently only as an invite-only beta and will go live coinciding with the "World of Waves" premiere. Griffith and his co-founders feel the time is right, and that he's assembled the perfect team to achieve that maximum "stoke" – for himself and for viewers.

"Surfing has become a way of life for so many. It's also an amazing phenomenon rising to the point that next year it will be featured in the 2021 Summer Olympic Games," says Almida. "Surfing has brought fame and fortune to individuals around the globe, and it's also fostered a travel lifestyle for those wanting to search for their 'perfect wave.' We want to show surfers and casual viewers who may never step foot in the ocean the remarkable waves and locations around the world. We plan to visit not just popular surf locations but also lakes and rivers, and just about any place you can stand on a board on water – from the San Diego and Malibu, to eventually maybe the most unusual wave on the planet in Eisbach, Germany."

"We're bringing surfing to viewers throughout the US via a network of top broadcast stations, which will air the programs in their weekend morning slots," said television veteran Jason Charles. "These programs will be shot in the highest formats to bring a cinematic vision and feel to some of the most picturesque and exotic locations in the world. We'll have cameras in the water, on the boards, in the air and under the water, and throughout the locations we're visiting. It's unlike any other sports/travel program currently available, and the best of both."

"If you're in the water and on a board, no matter where you are, it's surfing," says surfing legend Ian Cairns. "Those of us who've made it our lives know that surfing goes beyond the ocean and beyond what most people think. It's stand-up surfing in lakes and rivers, and it's wave pools that are bringing surfing to inland locations where it would never have been possible just a few years ago. We want to show viewers the magical sense you get from riding a wave – any kind of wave – and bring the entire experience into their homes."

"World of Waves" plans to visit far-away and exotic locations in future seasons, however, due to current travel restrictions, will focus their first season on domestic shores, including: Huntington Beach, Malibu, Santa Cruz and San Diego. The show will also visit the Hood River in Oregon, one of the nation's top kite-surfing locations, and also Lake Tahoe, NV, where SUP boards are as common as jet skis and power boats. The program will also visit East Coast surf hot-spots including Cape Cod and Montauk, Long Island and some of the nation's premier man-made wave pools that are popping up around the country at a rapid pace.

