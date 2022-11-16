POP SUPERSTAR BARRY MANILOW ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE LIMITED ENGAGEMENT ARENA TOUR

Tickets On Sale Starting Friday, November 18th 2022 at 10 AM Local on Ticketmaster

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Music icon Barry Manilow today has announced dates for a special seven show arena tour presented by World of Westgate – MANILOW: HITS 2023 – set to begin this upcoming January. The exclusive run kicks off on January 13th at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, FL stopping at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Amway Center in Orlando, State Farm Arena in Atlanta and Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, before before wrapping in Charlotte at the Spectrum Center on January 21st.

World of Westgate Presents Manilow: Hits 2023

The tour will highlight the superstar's greatest hits. Manilow, a Grammy®, TONY®, and EMMY® Award-winning music icon and whose success is a benchmark in popular music, will perform an array of his hit songs, including "Mandy," "I Write the Songs," "Looks Like We Made It," "Can't Smile Without You," and "Copacabana (At the Copa)."

BM QUOTE: "We are going to kick off 2023 having fun. I can't wait to see everyone!" said Manilow.

TICKETS: Tickets open with a presale November 17th, 2022 (code: SMILE)/ All tickets go on sale Friday, November 18th, 2022 at 10 AM local time on Ticketmaster.

MANILOW: HITS 2023 TOUR DATES:

Jan. 13, 2023 Sunrise, FL FLA Live Arena

Jan. 14, 2023 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

Jan. 15, 2023 Savannah, GA Enmarket Arena

Jan. 17, 2023 Orlando, FL Amway Center

Jan. 19, 2023 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Jan. 20, 2023 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Jan. 21, 2023 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

ABOUT BARRY MANILOW

Having sold more than 85 million albums worldwide, Barry Manilow is one of the world's all-time best selling recording artists. The GRAMMY®, TONY®, and EMMY® Award-winning musician has had an astonishing 50 Top 40 singles including 12 #1s and 27 Top 10 hits. He is ranked as the #1 Adult Contemporary Artist of all time, according to Billboard and R&R magazines.

ABOUT WORLD OF WESTGATE

In 2022, Westgate Resorts launched the cutting-edge World of Westgate (WOW) Loyalty Program, a complimentary loyalty program that rewards Westgate Guests with prestigious perks and privileges at all Westgate locations nationwide. All guests can enroll for free in the program and gain benefits and experiences based on their tier level. Westgate Owners are eligible for the highest tiers of the World of Westgate Loyalty Program. Benefits vary by tier and include exciting items like annual resort credits, discounts on Spa Services and dining, and unmatched savings available locally and internationally on everyday household items, attractions, movies, sporting events and more! Other exciting benefits include discounted and complimentary resort & destination fees and resort waterpark admission, discounts on additional travel with Westgate of up to 40% off when booking direct and more. World of Westgate Loyalty Program Members who 'Vacation More, Get More.' All Loyalty members can enroll through WorldofWestgate.com, Westgate's Online Account Management portal or the Westgate Resorts Mobile App.

ABOUT OUTBACK PRESENTS

Outback Presents is the leading independent, full-service promoter of live entertainment. Based in Nashville, Outback Presents produces thousands of music and comedy shows, tours, and festivals annually across North America, connecting its diverse roster of artists with their fans.

