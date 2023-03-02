World of Work Summit Scholarships Now Available to San Diego Educators

EL CAJON, Calif., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanks to the generous support of the Conrad Prebys Foundation and the San Diego County Office of Education, scholarships are now available to attend The World of Work Summit at the Hilton Bayfront in San Diego March 23-25, 2023. These scholarships will cover the full cost of registration for school staff, district level leaders, and school board members of the 42 San Diego County public school districts. Scholarships are limited and will be available on a first-come basis. Find out more about the summit at worldofworkfoundation.org/summit

Through sessions and keynotes led by state policy makers, business leaders, and K-12 innovators from Arkansas, California, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Washington and more, this event will bring the best ideas and strategies for ensuring every student is on a path to gainful employment and economic mobility.

The World of Work Summit has something for everyone. From elementary classroom strategies and middle school career centers to work-based and career-connected learning, attendees will walk away with practical strategies and a network of new colleagues to close the gap between our classrooms and the World of Work.

To apply to attend, please contact Howard Shen at [email protected]

The Prebys Foundation is a private foundation that supports education, health, medical research, and the arts in San Diego County. The foundation was established in 2006 by Conrad Prebys, a successful businessman and philanthropist who was committed to giving back to the community. The foundation continues Conrad's legacy by supporting organizations and initiatives that make a positive impact on the lives of San Diego residents.

The San Diego County Office of Education (SDCOE) serves the region's most vulnerable students, and supports school leaders, teachers, and students across the county. SDCOE supports about 780 schools and nearly 500,000 students, including directly through the region's Juvenile Court and Community Schools. SDCOE provides a variety of services for the 42 school districts, 129 charter schools, and five community college districts in the county.

The World of Work Foundation is a non-profit organization that aims to transform education to better prepare students for the future of work. The Foundation works with educators, industry leaders, policymakers, and community members to develop innovative strategies and programs that prepare students for the careers of tomorrow. Interested parties can find out more about the summit and register at worldofworkfoundation.org/summit.

