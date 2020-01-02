World Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Outlook to 2024 Featuring Analysis on Vallourec, Tenaris, TMK, JFE Holdings, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo, Sandvik, EVRAZ, ArcelorMittal, and More

DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market (Value, Volume): World Market Review By Pipe Type, Manufacturing Process, Grade, Application - By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2019-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Oil Country Tubular Goods Market was valued at USD 28.9 billion in the year 2018 with global production volume accounted for 15,100.21 Thousand tonnes.

Increase in drilling and production activities, growing energy demand to fulfil the consumption needs, rise in offshore drilling activities, need for alternative technologies, exploration of shale resources as well as CAPEX improvement in upstream sector are the basic reasons behind increased demands for the Oil Country Tubular Goods Market.



Global Oil Country Tubular Goods market has gained importance as increasing consumption requirement influences the exploration of offshore oilfields and increase in capital investment by the operators in the upstream sector. These markets are influenced by many factors including fluctuating crude oil and natural gas prices, changing consumer preferences, growing concern to reduce greenhouse emission and the overall strength of the economy.



On the basis of grade, the segments are Premium and API which are the grades of steel pipe that require on the basis of their properties like ductility, temperature and thermal compatibility.



Among the regions, Americas currently leads the Oil Country Tubular Goods market owing to considerable investments planned in offshore deep water and ultra-deep water drilling activities, growing number of oil and gas wells as well as exploration of shale resources. Moreover, countries like China, Russia, Saudi Arabia are expected to grow faster owing to increased investment in the upstream sector.



Scope of the Report



Global Oil Country Tubular Goods Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Oil Country Tubular Goods Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis by Type: Drill Pipe, Casing Pipe, Tubing Pipe

Analysis by Manufacturing Process: Seamless, Welded

Analysis by Grade: API, Premium

Analysis by Application: Offshore, Onshore

Regional Oil Country Tubular Goods Market - Americas, Europe, APAC, MEA (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Oil Country Tubular Goods Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis by Type: Drill Pipe, Casing Pipe, Tubing Pipe

Analysis by Manufacturing Process: Seamless, Welded

Analysis by Grade: API, Premium

Analysis by Application: Offshore, Onshore

Country Analysis - U.S., Canada, Brazil, Russia, Norway, India, China, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Oil Country Tubular Goods Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis by Type: Drill Pipe, Casing Pipe, Tubing Pipe

Analysis by Manufacturing Process: Seamless, Welded

Analysis by Grade: API, Premium

Analysis by Application: Offshore, Onshore

Other Report Highlights

Competitive Landscape

Leading Companies

Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Porter Five Forces Analysis

SWOT Analysis

Company Analysis - Vallourec, Tenaris, TMK, JFE Holdings, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Corporation, Sandvik, EVRAZ, ArcelorMittal, ChelPipe Group, U.S. Steel Corporation (USS)

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations



4. Global Oil & Gas Industry Outlook



5. Oil Country Tubular Goods Product Outlook



6. Global Oil Country Tubular Goods: Market Dynamics

6.1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods Market Trends

6.1.1 Implementation of Hydraulic Fracturing Technology & Horizontal Drilling

6.2 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods Market Drivers

6.2.1 Exploration of Shale Resources

6.2.2 Rising Global Demand for Energy Sources

6.2.3 CAPEX Improvement in Upstream Sector

6.2.4 Rise in Offshore Drilling Activities

6.3 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods Market Restraints

6.3.1 Downturn in the International Price of Oil & Gas

6.3.2 Climate Change Legislation and Regulations Curtail Demand for Fossil Fuels

6.3.3 Increase in the Cost of Raw Materials, Energy, and Other Costs

6.4 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods: Competitive Landscape

6.4.1 Product Benchmarking

6.4.2 Porter's Five Force Analysis

6.4.3 SWOT Analysis



7. Market Share of Leading Global Companies



8. Recent Developments in Oil Country Tubular Goods Market



9. Global Oil Country Tubular Goods Market Analysis



10. Global Oil Country Tubular Goods Market: Regional Analysis

10.1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods Market: Regional Share - By Volume: Year 2018 & 2024

10.2 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods Market: Regional Share - By Value: Year 2018 & 2024

10.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Oil Country Tubular Goods Market - By Region, By Volume



11. Americas Oil Country Tubular Goods Market Analysis



12. Europe Oil Country Tubular Goods Market Analysis



13. Asia Pacific Oil Country Tubular Goods Market Analysis



14. Middle East & Africa Oil Country Tubular Goods Market Analysis



15. Company Profiles

15.1 Vallourec

15.1.1 Business Overview

15.1.2 Financial Overview: Annual Sales Revenue & Annual Net Profit/Loss, Year 2014-2018

15.1.3 Segmental Overview: Sales Revenue - By Business & Geography Segment - Year 2018

15.2 Tenaris

15.3 TMK

15.4 U.S. Steel Corporation (USS)

15.5 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Corporation

15.6 JFE Holdings Inc.

15.7 Sandvik

15.8 ArcelorMittal

15.9 ChelPipe Group

15.10 EVRAZ



