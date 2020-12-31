World Open Access Book Publishing Market Report 2020: OA Books Decline for First Time to $45 Million in 2019 - Forecast to 2024
Dec 31, 2020, 13:45 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Open Access Book Publishing 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In today's global market, it's more important than ever to understand the evolution of academic publishing. Rely on the Open Access Book Publishing 2020-2024 to build your strategy in this emerging market for this year and beyond.
This report explains the origins of the open access movement, gives a timeline for its development, but most importantly, the report quantifies open access book publishing as a market segment. This research was conducted in conjunction with a larger study of the overall market for scholarly and professional publishing.
Open Access Book Publishing 2020-2024 contains separate chapters covering the market, notable publishers and programs, and issues and forecast that include:
- Exclusive analysis of market size and structure
- Title growth metrics
- Open access book publishing by discipline
- A look at key geographic markets that are pushing the development of open access books
- Exclusive market projections to 2024 and more.
Publishers and investment professionals can trust Open Access Book Publishing 2020-2024 to provide the inside intelligence needed to evaluate growth potential, understand trends affecting the industry, and size up the competition.
Examples of some of the issues discussed include:
- The continued evolution of open access
- The impact of open access in social science and humanities vs. scientific, technical and medical
- Prevailing business models and experiments
- Open access mandates spread to books
- Opportunity for monographs and conference proceedings
- Emerging markets fertile ground for open access.
Open Access Book Publishing 2020-2024 is an essential tool for publishing executives, M&A advisors, market analysts, and industry consultants who need to understand the business strategies driving the scholarly and professional publishing industry.
Key Topics Covered:
METHODOLOGY
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- INTRODUCTION
- WHAT IS OPEN ACCESS PUBLISHING?
- KEY FACTS & TRENDS
- OA Books Decline for First Time to $45 million in 2019
- OA Books Continue to Experiment with Business Models
- Most OA Publishers Are European SSH Presses
- The Large STM Commercial Publishers Will Be Slow Join the Party
- Funder Mandates Give STM OA Books a Lift
- Social Sciences & Humanities OA Will Go Down a Separate Path
CHAPTER 1: OPEN ACCESS BOOK MARKET
- INTRODUCTION
- MARKET SIZE
- Revenue
- What is an OA Book Worth?
- OA Metrics
- OA Funding & Mandates
- OA Books by Discipline
- Book Type
- OA Books by Geography and Language
CHAPTER 2: NOTABLE OPEN ACCESS BOOK PUBLISHERS & PROGRAMS
- INTRODUCTION
- LEADING OPEN ACCESS PUBLISHERS
- SOCIAL SCIENCE AND HUMANITIES PRESSES DOMINATE THE DOAB
- LEADING OA BOOK PUBLISHERS BY REVENUE
- NOTABLE OA PUBLISHER PROFILES
- IntechOpen
- De Gruyter
- Frontiers
- Bookboon.com
- MDPI
- KIT Scientific Publishing
- Peter Lang International
- Springer Nature
- Presses universitaires de Rennes (PUR)
- Taylor & Francis
- transcript Verlag
- Australian National University Press (ANU Press)
- Coimbra University Press
- Brill
- Amsterdam University Press (WRR in Dutch)
- COOPERATIVE OA BOOK PROGRAMS AND TRIALS
- Google Books
- HathiTrust Digital Library
- Knowledge Unlatched
- MUSE Open
- Project Gutenberg
- SciELO Books
CHAPTER 3: OPEN ACCESS BOOK TRENDS & FORECAST
- INTRODUCTION
- CURRENT TRENDS IN OPEN ACCESS BOOK PUBLISHING
- Viability of Open Access Books Remains Uncertain
- Social Science & Humanities Books Will Largely Go Down a Separate Path
- Springer Nature Will Play a Large Role in OA Books
- Mandates Spread to Books
- Open Access Is Not Done Evolving
- Print Book Sales Are Falling, Only Part Replaced by E-Books
- OA Books Bring Gains, But Also Complications like Double Dipping
- OA Books Build on a Culture of Cooperation
- Emerging Markets Fertile Ground for OA Books
- Monographs and Conference Proceedings Are Up for Grabs
- OPEN ACCESS BOOK PUBLISHING MARKET FORECAST
- Introduction
- Open Access Books Forecast
- Assumptions
- Forecasters Optimistic Global Economy Will Recover in 2021
- Revenue Forecast of Top 5 OA Book Publishers
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e60tpl
