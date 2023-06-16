World Opens up for Classic Ford Bronco Owners With Launch of TOMS OFFROAD x Rhino-Rack Roof Rack

News provided by

Toms Offroad

16 Jun, 2023, 18:09 ET

As any classic Ford Bronco owner will tell you, cargo space is limited, as are Bronco roof rack systems.

MEDFORD, Ore., June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TOMS OFFROAD today announced its product release of their roof rack solution for the classic Ford Bronco. The Bronco parts company partnered with Rhino-Rack in developing an exclusive rack to meet the specifications of an early Bronco's unique hard top.

With the release of the early Ford Bronco roof rack, Bronco owners will be able to accessorize the rack to suit their lifestyle and pack up for the next great adventure.
The first generation of Ford Broncos, manufactured between 1966 to 1977, are equipped with a steel hardtop that slopes around the edges, featuring a driprail around the top's perimeter. With no modern rail system or crossbars on the roof, the early Bronco needed a gutter-mounting solution that could mount a platform, clearing the highest point of the top.

"This rack system has been a long-time coming," said Garrett Beeman, TOMS OFFROAD Operations Senior Director. "We recognized the need for a good early Bronco rack several years ago but had a difficult time finding a supplier whose product quality met our standards. When the opportunity arose to work with Rhino-Rack, we knew this was the answer we were seeking."

The two companies collaborated to piece together a Bronco-specific solution for mounting Rhino-Rack's lightweight and versatile Pioneer Platform, a platform which boasts many available accessories. With such versatility, Bronco owners will be able to mount anything that suits their Bronco lifestyle; and just like Broncos, no two racks will be configured alike. Being able to load and store gear on a roof rack will mean a great deal because what every Bronco has in common is limited cargo space, especially those running a rear seat. 

For more information visit:
TOMS OFFROAD or @tomsoffroad76.

About TOMS OFFROAD
Leading the trail since 1976, founder Tom Wimmer recognized the business opportunity once friends and total strangers began contacting him for help sourcing Bronco parts. As a result, Wimmer launched Toms Bronco Parts, which rebranded in 2021 to TOMS OFFROAD, the leader in replacement parts and accessories for the '66-77 Early Bronco. In addition, they offer parts for classic Ford Trucks, late model Broncos, and now the new 2021+ Ford Bronco. TOMS OFFROAD is known for the highest quality Bronco parts on the market, world class customer service and quick shipping.

SOURCE Toms Offroad

