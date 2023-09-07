World Orphan Drug Alliance Welcomes Specialised Therapeutics

SEA's largest independent specialty pharma company Specialised Therapeutics (ST) has joined global pharma consortium committed to collaborating to provide new specialist medicines for rare diseases .

ST to represent WODA in Australia , New Zealand and across Southeast Asia (ANZSEA) .

World Orphan Drug Alliance (WODA) now spans 152 countries.

WODA offers a 'one-stop' solution for biotech companies seeking to commercialise products across global markets.

SINGAPORE and PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent biopharmaceutical company Specialised Therapeutics (ST) has joined World Orphan Drug Alliance (WODA), an international consortium of pharmaceutical companies, established to improve patient access to new treatments for rare diseases.

WODA operates by identifying biotech and pharmaceutical companies with new therapies for treating rare diseases that may not be available to patients in many regions and providing these companies with the opportunity to commercialise their novel therapies in member countries.

WODA Chairman Patrick Jordan commented: "It's truly inspiring and exciting to witness the alliance's expansion. WODA's commercial presence has now extended to an impressive number of 152 markets covered by nine like-minded pharmaceutical companies, providing extensive global outreach with a local focus. Our members are experienced and high-performance commercialisation companies, each being an expert in their own region."

He added: "Through seamless collaboration among our members, we provide our partners with a single platform for full commercialisation of medicines, tailored to both partner and product needs."

Specialised Therapeutics CEO Carlo Montagner said WODA's mission to address the unmet medical needs of local communities with novel therapies strongly aligned with ST's vision.

"We firmly believe that patients in our regions should have access to the same innovative treatments as patients have in larger markets like the US and Europe," Mr. Montagner commented.

"We now look forward to working with our WODA peers to ensure timely and equitable access to new therapies that may improve outcomes. I am confident that our WODA membership will further expand our capabilities, enabling us to provide additional therapies where there is an unmet need."

About Specialised Therapeutics

Founded in 2007, Specialised Therapeutics is the region's largest independent specialty pharmaceutical company, providing new therapies and technologies to patients in Australia, New Zealand and across Southeast Asia. Headquartered in Singapore, ST partners with global pharmaceutical, biotech and diagnostic companies to bring novel healthcare opportunities to patients who are impacted by a range of diseases. ST has built a strong track record of success, navigating complex regulatory, reimbursement and commercialisation environments in its diverse regions. The ST mission is to provide specialty therapies where there is an unmet need. The company's broad therapeutic portfolio currently includes novel agents in oncology, haematology, CNS, ophthalmology and supportive care, although it is not confined to these areas.

Additional information: www.stbiopharma.com

About WODA

The World Orphan Drug Alliance (WODA) is a global alliance of commercial distributors focused on providing access to treatments for rare diseases and specialty medicines in complex and underserved markets around the world. WODA aims to provide comprehensive support to pharmaceutical and biotech companies with rare disease, oncology, and highly specialized therapeutics portfolio, starting from Named Patient Programs through to full commercialization.

Additional information: www.woda-alliance.com

About other WODA members

EffRx Pharmaceuticals is a Switzerland based company focused on the late-stage development and commercialization of prescription medications for niche and orphan indications.

is a based company focused on the late-stage development and commercialization of prescription medications for niche and orphan indications. Medis based in Slovenia is the commercialization partner of choice for innovative pharmaceutical and biotech companies seeking strong business growth in Central and Eastern Europe .

based in is the commercialization partner of choice for innovative pharmaceutical and biotech companies seeking strong business growth in Central and . Orpharm is a Moscow based full-service distributor covering Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

is a based full-service distributor covering and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). OrphanDC G based in Brazil acts as a partner for biotech companies in Latin America . They focus on supporting their clients from the clinical development stage throughout the product lifecycle.

based in acts as a partner for biotech companies in . They focus on supporting their clients from the clinical development stage throughout the product lifecycle. Vector Pharma is a Dubai based full-service distributor covering Middle East , North Africa and Turkey .

is a based full-service distributor covering , and . The Greater China region is covered by RareStone Group, which aims to become the leading company supporting the rare disease community in China .

region is covered by RareStone Group, which aims to become the leading company supporting the rare disease community in . Founded in 1921, CTS is among Israel's leading pharmaceutical companies and is well-known for its strong capabilities in local access, distribution, and marketing of high-end therapies.

leading pharmaceutical companies and is well-known for its strong capabilities in local access, distribution, and marketing of high-end therapies. Path Pharma is a full-service distributor in Greece , Cyprus , and Malta . Founded by industry experts, Path Pharma has expertise in local market access, medical support, and marketing and sales, with focus on rare diseases, highly specialized therapeutics, and oncology.

