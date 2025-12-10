World ORT Kadima Mada Brings Israeli Teens to Arizona for a Journey of Healing, Hope, and Renewal

PHOENIX, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten Israeli teens completed a powerful two-week respite experience in Arizona as part of World ORT Kadima Mada's Journey to Renewal, a program created to support Israeli youth who suffered severe personal trauma from Oct. 7.

Israeli teens and chaperones visited the Grand Canyon as part of World ORT’s two-week respite trip in Arizona. The program supports Israeli youth who suffered severe personal trauma from Oct. 7. Photo credit: World ORT

Each teen selected for the program carries the weight of what Israel now calls First Circle trauma. Some lost family members or friends, and others were forced from their homes or directly experienced violence. They have been struggling not only with emotional recovery, but also with the difficulty of returning to schoolwork and routine. The respite program gave them the opportunity to rebuild confidence and rediscover the feeling of being safe and seen.

A Healing Experience Shaped by Partnership

The program was made possible through an extraordinary collaboration across the Greater Phoenix Jewish community. J Teen Connect was instrumental in securing space at the Valley of the Sun Jewish Community Center as well as coordinating activities, including sponsoring the Israeli teens at the BBYO Mountain Regional Convention. The groups in the partnership also included: The Center for Jewish Philanthropy of Greater Phoenix, the Valley of the Sun JCC, Arizona Jewish Academy, Hebrew High, the Bureau of Jewish Education, Mountain Region BBYO, Hillel at Arizona State University, Shevet Shemesh, Chabad at Northern Arizona University, Ezras Cholim, Kitchen 18, and families across Phoenix and Scottsdale.

From Quiet Moments to Life-Changing Adventures

The group began each morning at the Valley of the Sun JCC. They volunteered at Ezras Cholim with students from Arizona Jewish Academy, joined a pizza dinner hosted alongside J Teen Connect and BBYO chapter boards, prepared meals with local teens and took part in fitness and art activities.

At Hunkapi Farms, the teens experienced therapeutic interactions with horses that helped them release tension and reconnect to themselves. The overnight trip to Sedona and the Grand Canyon became one of the defining moments of the journey. The teens explored downtown Sedona, shared meals together and then traveled to the canyon. The Phoenix Suns welcomed the teens to a home game where the group received field passes and appeared on the Jumbotron. The arena erupted in cheers.

About the Journey to Renewal Program

Journey to Renewal is a World ORT Kadima Mada initiative that supports Israeli teens 15 to 18 who suffered the most direct and devastating losses from Oct. 7 and its aftermath. The two-week experience combines therapeutic support, cultural exchange, recreation and community. The program helps teens rebuild emotional resilience and regain their academic footing so they can return to their schools and families with renewed strength.

About World ORT

ORT is the world's largest Jewish education network and serves hundreds of thousands of people across more than 30 countries. In Israel, ORT Kadima Mada supports STEAM education, social emotional programs and resilience initiatives in under-resourced and crisis affected communities.

