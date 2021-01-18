World Outlook for Soy Derivatives Market to 2025 with Profiles of Key Players Aarhus United USA Inc., Cargill Inc., General Mills Inc., MicroSoy Corp and Ventura Foods, LLC

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Soy Derivatives: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Increasing interest in soy food products from mainstream consumers who want to include more plant-based foods in their diet is creating demand from food and beverage processors, who in turn are demanding more soy derivatives from manufacturers. Mainstream consumers are influenced by various factors: increasing research about the health benefits of the soybean and products derived from it; support from health professionals and the media about the value of soy in the diet; an FDA ruling that a health claim can be made for soy protein if certain criteria are met; and increasing distribution of soy-based foods into mainstream stores as more mainstream processors enter the market.

This report studies the global market for soy derivatives from 2019 as a base year and provides estimates for each year of the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGR). Projected and forecasted market size estimates are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.



This report covers the technological, economic and business considerations of the soy derivative industry with analyses and forecasts provided for global markets. Included in the report are descriptions of market forces relevant to the soy derivative industry and their areas of application.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players in the global soy derivatives market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global soy derivatives market and current trends within the industry. Market-driving forces and industry structure are examined. International aspects are analyzed for all world regions and types of soy derivatives. Brief profiles of major global manufacturers are presented.

The report analyzes the global soy derivatives segments in terms of product type, category, applications and regions. Product types covered are soy meal, soy oil, soymilk, and others (soy lecithin and soy hull). Categories covered are conventional and organic. Applications covered are food and beverages, animal feed, and others (industrial use). Regional markets covered are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The report includes:

124 data tables and 11 additional tables

An overview of the global market for soy derivatives

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Coverage of novel technologies, R&D progress, and recent activities in the industry

Evaluation of current market trends, market size, market forecast and pipeline analysis of new products

Highlights of the import/export trends and coverage of the regulations imposed by general statutory authority of environmental, health and safety laws and discussion on regulatory aspects of U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Impact analysis of COVID-19 on the global economy and assessment of global economic forecast

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry, their strategic profiling, competitive landscape and their detailed company profiles, including Aarhus United USA Inc., Cargill Inc., General Mills Inc ., MicroSoy Corp., Perdue Agribusiness, Inc., SunOpta Inc. and Ventura Foods, LLC

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Category

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Chapter 7 Global Markets for Soy Derivatives

Chapter 8 North American Market for Soy Derivatives

Chapter 9 European Market for Soy Derivatives

Chapter 10 Asia-Pacific Market for Soy Derivatives

Chapter 11 South American Market for Soy Derivatives

Chapter 12 Middle East and African Market for Soy Derivatives

Chapter 13 Growth Indicators and Key Supporting Factors

Chapter 14 Competitive Landscape: Global Soy Derivatives Market

Chapter 15 Company Profiles: Global Soy Derivatives Market

Soybean Processors

AG Processing Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Basf Corp.

Bunge North America Inc.

Cargill Inc.

Chs Inc.

Dsm Nutritional Products Ag

General Mills Inc .

. Kyowa Hakko U.S.A. Inc.

Inc. Protient Corp.

Chapter 16 Company Profiles: Major End Users Of Soy Derivatives

Soy Derivatives End Users

Aarhus United Usa Inc.

Ach Food Companies

Acme-Hardesty

Adm Alliance Nutrition Inc.

Albert's Organics Inc.

Amy's Kitchen Inc.

Circle Group Internet Inc.

Con Agra Foods

Devansoy Inc.

Dean Foods Co.

Endura Products Llc

Evonik Industries Ag

Farbest Brands

Fibred Group

Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Jasper Products Corp.

The Kroger Co.

Microsoy Corp.

Nutriant Co.

Owensboro Grain Co., Llc

The Procter & Gamble Co.

Perdue Agribusiness, Inc.

Purina Animal Nutrition Llc

Riceland Foods Inc.

The Solae Co.

Spectrum Foods Inc.

South Dakota Soybean Processors Llc

Sunopta Inc.

Sunrich Foods Inc.

Unilever Usa Inc.

Ventura Foods Llc

Zeeland Farm Soya

