WORLD PARROT TRUST ADDS NEW ENDANGERED SPECIES TO THEIR LIST: THE TWITTER BLUE BIRD

News provided by

World Parrot Trust

23 Aug, 2023, 13:00 ET

Campaign Urges Elon Musk to Donate Iconic Brand Symbol to Save a Species.

TRAVELERS REST, S.C., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move that aims to rescue both an endangered species and an iconic brand symbol, the World Parrot Trust (WPT), a leading wildlife conservation organization, is rallying support for the preservation of the endangered Lear's Macaw and the legendary Twitter blue bird logo. The plea comes in response to the recent rebranding decision by Elon Musk, resulting in the potential disappearance of the beloved Twitter blue bird from public consciousness.

Continue Reading
World Parrot Trust launches #LetTheBlueBirdFly campaign urging Elon Musk to donate the iconic Twitter blue bird to the organization.
World Parrot Trust launches #LetTheBlueBirdFly campaign urging Elon Musk to donate the iconic Twitter blue bird to the organization.

WPT has launched a campaign, named "#LetTheBlueBirdFly," urging Mr. Musk to grant the Twitter blue bird logo a new lease on life by donating it to WPT in support of critical conservation, education and habitat preservation efforts.

The heartfelt appeal to Mr. Musk was conveyed through a captivating video shared on X, creatively featuring a Lear's Macaw making a direct plea. The call to action also encourages supporters to participate by following @ParrotTrust, resharing the campaign message, and tagging @elonmusk with the hashtag #LetTheBlueBirdFly. 
https://twitter.com/ParrotTrust/status/1694379500425908284?s=20

The Lear's Macaw is listed as an endangered bird in the wild that is threatened by habitat loss, hunting, and the wild bird trade. There are believed to be less than 1,700 in existence.

"By embracing the spirit of #LetTheBlueBirdFly, we extend our commitment to preserving parrot species in their natural habitats and ensuring their thriving existence as companions," affirms Steve Milpacher, operations director, World Parrot Trust. "Our campaign mirrors the very essence of our mission, underscoring the shared responsibility we all hold in safeguarding these remarkable creatures – much like the iconic Twitter blue bird."

The campaign was developed in association with Conill, WPT's communications partner.

"We're excited about partnering with WPT to add our creative touch to their wildlife conservation efforts," said Veronica Elizondo, chief creative officer, Conill. "This is the kind of project that is particularly gratifying for our teams. It's an opportunity to do good in the world for a noble purpose."

To further contribute to the cause, individuals are invited to make direct donations to the World Parrot Trust. Every contribution, no matter the size, serves as an investment in the organization's ongoing efforts in conservation, education, and the protection of blue Macaws across the globe. Donations can be made at https://letthebluebirdfly.parrots.org/.

View and download the video here: https://lion.box.com/s/ozfmgnfzbnfi7v76qzqxbi4ikdm5wocr

About the World Parrot Trust
The World Parrot Trust is an internationally recognized parrot conservation non-profit, founded in 1989, whose work covers 80 species of parrot in 45 countries. The organization aims to end harmful trade in parrots through a range of integrated actions, empowering local communities to protect wild populations, supporting law enforcement agencies to dismantle trafficking networks and care for seized parrots, and working with governments and corporations to ensure that parrots are protected.

Media Contacts:

Melodie Krieger
Communications Manager, World Parrot Trust
[email protected]
250-681-1130

Delia López
Conill for World Parrot Trust
[email protected]
424-239-4078

SOURCE World Parrot Trust

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.