World Peritoneal Dialysis Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis 2020

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Peritoneal Dialysis Market Share, Size and Growth, By Type, By End-User By Product And Segment Forecasts, 2016-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Peritoneal Dialysis Market is estimated to reach USD 5.58 Billion by 2027. This can be mainly associated with the growing incidences of chronic diseases and technological advancements that are expected to become the most common growth factors globally in the coming years.



Peritoneal dialysis (PD) is a method of dialysis that uses dialysis solution and the inner lining of the abdomen to drain blood when the kidneys are not functioning efficiently. This method is mostly performed at home and principally works to remove excess waste products and fluid from the blood. ESRD (End-stage renal disease), which is generally known as kidney failure, is a significant factor for the growth of the market. Diabetes is the most common cause of ESRD, whereas high blood pressure is the second most common cause of ESRD. High blood pressure and diabetes are the most common chronic disease among the global population, and a shortage of kidneys for transplantation due to stringent regulations regarding kidney transplantation in several countries are some of the factors that are responsible for stimulating the market growth. However, the lack of awareness and limited demand in underdeveloped countries are some factors that may hinder the market growth. The rise in demand for home peritoneal dialysis treatment and increased opportunities in weak and emerging markets would create future opportunities.



Due to the presence of key players, favorable reimbursement policies, and a rising number of chronic diseases, and several initiatives by the government, North America accounts for the largest share of around 35.3% of the market by 2019.



Further key findings from the report suggest

Peritoneal dialysis is the cleansing of blood and the elimination of extra fluids by using the peritoneal membrane, the body's natural filter.

Hemodialysis is a method of pumping out the blood to an artificial kidney system and is returned to the body with the help of tubing accessories.

The peritoneal membrane is the lining that circles the abdominal cavity, including the stomach, spleen, liver, and intestines.

CAPD type segment is expected to grow at a rate of 5.4% during the forecast period due to portability, low cost, and freedom from machines.

The growing population, increasing rates of chronic diseases, and rising healthcare expenditure are the fundamental factors that are boosting the growth of the market across the globe.

A growing aging population that needs long term care requirements, raising awareness about hospital-acquired infections, and growing usage of technologies among patients are few factors that are expected to expand usage rates.

The hospital-based dialysis segment accounts for a market share of approximately 31.2% by 2019.

Innovative product development and collaborative developments are some critical strategic initiatives taken by the players in this industry to fortify their position in the competition.

The presence of unique diagnostic and therapeutic medical technologies that enable quick and accurate diagnosis is the primary factor for the growth of this segment.

The benefits of peritoneal dialysis involve no use of needles, minimum clinic visits, and continuous therapy supplies similar to the kidney's natural functioning.

The peritoneal dialysis solution segment accounted for the largest share of nearly 23.3% by 2019.

Europe accounted for a share of about 26.3% in 2019 and is expected to grow at a rate of 5.3% during the forecast period.

accounted for a share of about 26.3% in 2019 and is expected to grow at a rate of 5.3% during the forecast period. Key participants include Nipro, Covidien, B. Braun Melsungen, Diversified Specialty Institute Holdings, DaVita Healthcare Partners, Baxter International, Dialysis Clinic, Medical Components, Northwest Kidney Centers, Fresenius Medical Care, Huaren Pharmaceutical, NephroPlus, Satellite Healthcare, NxStage Medical, Renal Services, Sandor, Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical, and U.S. Renal Care.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Peritoneal Dialysis Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Peritoneal Dialysis Market By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Peritoneal Dialysis Market By End-User Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Peritoneal Dialysis Market By Product Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Peritoneal Dialysis Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

Baxter International

Nipro

B. Braun Melsungen

DaVita Healthcare Partners Co.idien

Dialysis Clinic

Fresenius Medical Care

Diversified Specialty Institute Holdings

Medical Components

Huaren Pharmaceutical

NephroPlus

Northwest Kidney Centers

Satellite Healthcare

NxStage Medical

Renal Services

Sandor

Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical

U.S. Renal Care

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2xbmr7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

