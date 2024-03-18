World Petrochemical Conference in Houston to Discuss Industry Issues Facing Global Chemical Markets

Global forum held March to focus on 'Positioning for the Next Upturn as Energy and Materials Transition Accelerate'

HOUSTON, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 39th annual World Petrochemical Conference (WPC) by S&P Global will be held March 18 to 22, 2024 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in downtown Houston.

At this gathering of leading companies in the global chemical industry, notable thought leaders aim to discuss demand and supply dynamics, the rapidly evolving chemicals landscape and how the industry can be primed for recovery while focusing on sustainability.

Our newly expanded team of chemical industry specialists will cover even more of the chemical value chain – from feedstocks to performance chemicals – and integrate that with discussions on critical supply chains, carbon, geopolitical factors, and energy transition.

Mark Eramo, Global Head of Fuels, Chemicals & Resource Solutions, S&P Global Commodity Insights said, "The after-effects of supply chain disruptions following the Covid-19 pandemic, coupled with geopolitical uncertainties, rising costs, and mounting pressure to decarbonize, has had huge implications on global trade flows and the global chemical markets. This conference provides a timely forum to discuss the rapidly changing field of chemicals, energy transition and climate strategies, as well as topics covering energy and feedstocks to name a few. It will give participants a valuable platform to gain insights and learn how they can maximize opportunities for their business and stakeholders, while supporting the wider energy transition for the industry".

WPC's Key Highlights include:



Tuesday Special Programs (March 19) – concurrent programs – These take a deep dive in key markets

Plastics Circularity & Recycling (full day) – Theme: Balancing Acceleration and Market Realities

Decarbonizing the Future Supply Chain (afternoon) – Theme: Decarbonizing chemical value chain: Navigating a complex policy, regulatory and demand landscape. Decarbonization of shipping: An ambitious global test looms for fuels of the future

Carbon Markets – New at WPC (morning) - Theme: Fueling tomorrow, sustainably today: Steering Petrochemicals toward Sustainability through the Power of Carbon Markets and Carbon Management

Specialty Chemicals for Energy Transition (full day) – Theme: Specialty Chemicals - Delivering More for Less

Innovation and Emerging Technologies (full day) – Theme: The Road to Energy and Materials Transition

Executive Conference (March 20) will cover the following from an executive level:

Latest Economic, Geopolitics, Chemical and Energy transition trends

New Investment for a New Era

How will the Chemical Industry Decarbonize?

Investment Strategies in Asia Pacific in the Climate Change Era

in the Climate Change Era Technology and Innovation influencing Industry's Future and Sustainability

Developing the Industry's Future Leadership - The Human Energy Transition

New Trade flows impact by New Rules

Thursday tracks (March 21) – Commodity Insights experts deliver strategic assessments, outlooks, and new developments on the following: (concurrent)

Olefins, Polymers and Derivatives – Finding growth opportunities and managing energy transition through an industry trough

Aromatics, Fibers & Derivatives - How will energy and materials transition impact aromatics and derivatives?

Feedstocks & Refining Integration - Navigating Policies, Pathways, and Processes on the road to net zero.

Ammonia & Methanol - Conventional markets disrupted by decarbonization trends.

Friday Regional Spotlights (March 22) – concurrent

China - Positioning for the Next Upturn amid Slower Economic Growth and Accelerating Energy and Materials Transition

- Latin America - The Petrochemical Industry of the Future: Challenges and Opportunities for Latin America

- India - India's Moment

WPC 2024 Speakers include:

Executive Conference ( Wed March 20 )

Jim Fitterling , Chairman & CEO, Dow Hon. Danielle Smith , Premier of Alberta , Government of Alberta Karen McKee , President, ExxonMobil Product Solutions Peter Vanacker , CEO, LyondellBasell Seifi Ghasemi , Chairman, President & CEO, Air Products Jean-Marc Gilson , President & CEO, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation Michael Graff , Chairman & CEO, American Air Liquide Inc Mark Costa , Chairman & CEO, Eastman Roger Kearns , President & CEO, NOVA Chemicals Alfred Stern , CEO, OMV Alveda Williams , Chief Inclusion Officer, Dow Lori Ryerkerk , Chairman, CEO & President, Celanese Corporation Charlotte Wolff-Bye , VP & Chief Sustainability Officer, Petronas Gulay Serhatkulu, SVP, Petrochemicals North America, BASF Naser Aldousari, President & CEO, EQUATE Petrochemical Company Chris Jahn , President & CEO, American Chemistry Council Marco Mensink , Director General, Cefic – European Chemical Industry Council



Innovation & Emerging Technologies Special Program (Tues March 19 ) Session speakers: Bob Maughon - EVP, CTO and CSO, Sabic Leon de Bruyn - President and CEO, Lummus Technology Aniruddha Sharma - Chair and CEO, Carbon Clean Aura Cuellar - EVP, Growth & Strategic Projects, LanzaTech



Plastics Circularity & Recycling Special Program (Tues March 19 ) Session speakers: Jeremy Wallach - Partner, McKinsey & Company Olivier Maronneaud - Global Analytics Lead, Plastic, S&P Global Commodity Insights Yvonne van der Laan - EVP Circular and Low Carbon Solutions, LyondellBasell Carlos Monreal - President & CEO, Plastic Energy



S&P Global Speakers & Experts – Saugata Saha , President, S&P Global Commodity Insights Mark Eramo , Global Head of Fuels, Chemicals & Resource Solutions, S&P Global Commodity Insights Carlos Pascual , Senior Vice President, Geopolitics & International Affairs, S&P Global Commodity Insights Atul Arya , Chief Energy Strategist, S&P Global Commodity Insights Kurt Barrow , Head of Oil Markets, Midstream & Downstream Research, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Commodity Insights Anthony (Tony) Potter , Chemicals, Derivatives, Plastics & Materials Lead Rahul Kapoor , Head of Shipping Analytics & Research, S&P Global Commodity Insights Roman Kramarchuk , Head of Climate Markets & Policy Analytics, S&P Global Commodity Insights Paul Gruenwald , Global Chief Economist, S&P Global Ratings



For the complete list of speakers and the latest agenda, visit https://wpc.spglobal.com/speakers.html.

Registration information

WPC will be held at the Marriott Marquis Houston Hotel from March 18-22, 2024. For further information and to register, visit https://wpc.spglobal.com/about/registration.html

Media accreditation and passes



Members of the media interested in covering WPC 2024 are required to apply for accreditation and should email [email protected].

