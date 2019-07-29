World Pharmatech's XtraLast® Offers 16 Clinically-Tested Ingredients in its Holistic Alternative to ED Drugs

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- XtraLast®, World Pharmatech's alternative to prescription Ed drugs contains 16 clinically-tested ingredients, including 13 herbal extracts.

World Pharmatech developed XtraLast® to help the 12 million men in the U.S. with some form of erectile dysfunction.

There are certain conditions that cause ED. Often a common problem as men age, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, testosterone deficiency and prostate cancer treatment can also cause ED. Some medications cause erectile dysfunction problems, as well as psychological causes.

"World Pharmatech developed XtraLast® to help men with sexual problems, as well as create a holistic supplement that men can use instead of prescription drugs," said Dr. Yong Wu, M.D., Ph.D., Founder/Partner/Chief Science Advisor for World Pharmaceutical Technology, the parent company that developed XtraLast®. "As a health and wellness company, our mission is to help improve the quality of lives in our consumers."

Two decades ago men started using prescription ED drugs, but they do come with side effects, such as headaches, flushing, dizziness, and upset stomach. The FDA also warns some men with heart conditions to check with their doctors before using them.

XtraLast®, which blends known traditional herbal extracts with modern technology, is now on sale at the popular online health and wellness portal, VitaBeauti.com.

XtraLast® supplement's formula includes 16 clinically-tested ingredients, 13 of which are herbal extracts. These ingredients naturally help restore the balance lost with age in the bodies of middle-aged males.

XtraLast® is the first supplement that World Pharmaceutical Technology plans to introduce to the American consumer. The company already plans to rollout two more products later this year: XtraPROSTATE, for natural prostate control, and SUPERBA™ XtraKrill, a new generation of Omega-3s.

"We wanted to develop a natural, holistic alternative to prescription erectile dysfunction drugs that are on the market," Wu said. "These prescription drugs often come with side effects. We wanted to develop an option that avoided these side effects."

For more information about XtraLast® go to WorldPharmaTech.com or VitaBeauti.com.

