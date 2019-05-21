World Pharmatech's XtraLast™ Offers a Traditional Holistic Approach to Male Sexuality

The supplement with 16 clinically-tested ingredients – including 13 herbal extracts – is a holistic alternative to prescription erectile dysfunction drugs which often come with side effects. Common side effects of major ED drugs on the market include headaches, flushing, dizziness and upset stomach. The FDA has also urged caution in using these products for patients with certain heart conditions.

"Prescription drugs treat a symptom," said Jin Wu, CFO and global marketing manager for World Pharmaceutical Technology, the parent company that developed XtraLast™. "We wanted to create a supplement that tackles the heart of the problem."

"XtraLast™ is an incredible holistic alternative to many other prescription products," Wu added. "We believe it may help with blood flow, energy, stamina and desire."

XtraLast™ works in several ways to increase overall sexual performance. It promotes normal circulation and naturally restores the balance lost with age in the bodies of middle-aged males.

There is certainly a market for supplements that can help men with sexual dysfunction problems. Approximately 40 percent of men are affected by age 40 and that number reaches 70 percent by age 70.

XtraLast™ is the first supplement that World Pharmaceutical Technology plans to introduce to the American consumer. The start-up company already has three more supplements in the pipeline for release later this year or in 2020, including Glycostatin™ for blood sugar issues, Vesopro™ for cholesterol levels and a broad range of Premium Vitamins for daily health maintenance.

"Our company researches and develops anti-cancer drugs in the pharmaceutical division while the nutraceutical branch is developing supplements that are formulated to help people with common ailments, such as high cholesterol and diabetes," Wu said, adding that World Pharmatech's goal is to "create a new era of next generation, high-end and high-quality health products."

Natural products continue to be an important field in providing candidate compounds for the research and development of new drugs.

"At World Pharmatech, we believe that using natural substances as a source of discovery, treatment and nutritional medicine will continue to produce drugs of therapeutic value for patients," Wu said. "The development of basic science and the application of modern high technology along with traditional methods are still the mainstream of natural product drug discovery."

