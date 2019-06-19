World Pharmatech's XtraLast® Promotes Men's Health Month in June

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- June is Men's Health Month and World Pharmatech, the makers of XtraLast® male enhancement supplements, wants men of all ages to use this time to get their annual physical.

XtraLast®, an all-natural male enhancement supplement, is especially concerned about the 30 million men in the United States who have erectile dysfunction.

"First and foremost, we are a health and wellness company that believes promotions such as Men's Health Month are important because it gives the media a reason to publicize the importance of early detection and treatment," said Jin Wu, CFO and global marketing manager for World Pharmaceutical Technology, the parent company of World Pharmatech which developed XtraLast®.

Men's Health Month provides doctors an opportunity to urge men and boys to seek medical care and early treatment for illnesses and injuries. Ever since the first Men's Health Month was celebrated in 1992, June has become the month when healthcare providers offer a variety of medical screenings and try to raise awareness of preventable health problems.

World Pharmatech's supplement with 16 clinically tested ingredients, including 13 herbal extracts, is a holistic alternative to prescription erectile dysfunction drugs. ED prescription medications often come with common side effects, which include headaches, flushing, dizziness and upset stomach. The FDA has also urged caution in patients with certain heart conditions when using these products.

XtraLast® is the first supplement that World Pharmaceutical Technology plans to introduce to the American consumer. The emerging company already has three more supplements in the pipeline for release later this year or in 2020, including Glycostatin™ for blood sugar issues, Vesopro™ for cholesterol levels and a broad range of premium vitamins for daily health maintenance.

"Men need to stay on top of their health, which is why World Pharmatech is participating in Men's Health Month by promoting and encouraging men and boys to seek regular medical care and early treatment for any disease or injury they may have," Wu said.

For more information about XtraLast®, go to worldpharmatech.com.

