World Photography Day: How An Award-Winning Photographer Found Strength Shooting Wildlife From His Car While Battling Stage IV Colon Cancer

The result is a unique photo book—Through the Window – A Photographic Tale of Cancer Recovery—an 80-page compelling visual journey through Wilson's triumph over cancer, filled with mini-anecdotes of the challenges he overcame by combining his passion for photography with his survivor mindset. The book is filled with beautiful imagery of Colorado wildlife—from hummingbirds and bison, to badgers and burrowing owls—all shot in Colorado's parks, including Cherry Creek State Park and the Rocky Mountain Arsenal Wildlife Refuge. A photo of bison in front the Denver skyline with the Rocky Mountains as backdrop is certain to stay affixed in the viewer's mind.

With World Photography Day (August 19) falling on Scott's one-year anniversary of being cancer free, the Colorectal Cancer Alliance launched "Allies in Nature" social media campaign. Colorectal cancer survivors and caregivers can snap a picture of themselves in their favorite wildlife or nature scene and post on their social outlets. Individuals are encouraged to post using hashtag #AlliesInNature and explain why the image they chose brings them happiness while battling colorectal cancer. The campaign celebrates Wilson's milestone by pairing his passion for landscape photography with belief in the healing power of art.

When Scott is not shooting stunning landscapes and wildlife images, he is the Chief Corporate Affairs Officer for Denver-based Molson Coors Brewing Company, where he oversees the firm's public affairs, responsibility and alcohol policy agenda. He has been with Molson Coors for 20 years. Before relocating to Denver from the UK in August 2015, Scott was a four-time finalist in the UK Landscape Photographer of the Year. In 2016, Scott was invited to become a resident artist at the Denver Photo Art Gallery and was the gallery's best-selling artist last year. In 2017, Scott was also voted Denver's Best Instagrammer by Westword magazine.

Scott partnered with the Colorectal Cancer Alliance to help raise awareness about early detection by sharing his cancer journey and to help end colorectal cancer within our lifetime. In honor of World Photography Day and the Allies in Nature social media campaign, 100 percent of the proceeds from book sales on August 19 will benefit the Alliance. Priced at $35, the book is available online that the Colorectal Cancer Alliance's website.

Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer related death in the United States. This year, it is estimated that more than 140,000 Americans will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer, and nearly 50,000 will die from the disease. In its early stages, colorectal cancer is highly treatable, with a five-year survival rate of 90 percent, making it a stoppable and preventable disease through early detection.

The Colorectal Cancer Alliance's mission is to end colorectal cancer within our lifetime through providing support services, awareness of preventive measures, and funding critical research.

