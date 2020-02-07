World Piezoelectric Devices Industry, Forecast to 2025 - Rising Utilization of Piezoelectric Devices to Predict Natural Disasters, Ongoing Advancements in Piezoelectric Motion Technology

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Piezoelectric Devices Market by Material (Piezoelectric Ceramics, Crystals, Polymers), Product (Piezoelectric Actuators, Transducers, Motors), Application (Aerospace & Defense, Industrial, Consumer), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global piezoelectric devices market was valued at USD 27.6 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 34.7 billion by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. Increasing the adoption of piezoelectric energy harvesting technology is one of the factors driving the growth of this market.



The market for piezoelectric generators is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period



Among products, the market for piezoelectric generators is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Piezoelectric generators are used in various portable medical devices that monitor blood sugar, medication, and vital signs. The increasing demand for these generators in consumer electronic devices is expected to accelerate the growth of the piezoelectric devices market in the near future.



The market for piezoelectric polymers is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period



Among materials, the market for piezoelectric polymers is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to their various features such as broad resonance bandwidth, low acoustic impedance, low fabrication cost, lightweight, fast processing; and their adoptions in healthcare applications.



Aerospace & defense application accounted for the largest market share in 2019



The aerospace & defense application held the largest share of the piezoelectric devices market in 2019. This is attributed to the increasing adoption of piezoelectric-device based products such as sensors, actuators, and motors for aerospace & defense applications. Piezoelectric actuators are mainly being used in different parts of aircraft for damping undesirable vibrations. The reduction of sound levels in helicopters has drawn a lot of interest, however, the technology is also applied in planes, wind turbines, motors, machine tools, and laboratory tables.



Europe to hold the second-largest share of piezoelectric devices market during in 2025



Europe is the second-largest market for piezoelectric devices, owing to the presence of lucrative automotive, healthcare, and industrial & manufacturing verticals in the region. Moreover, Europe is home to huge players in the piezoelectric devices market such as Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH & Co. KG (Karlsruhe, Germany), CeramTec GmbH (Plochingen, Germany), and piezosystem jena GmbH (Jena, Germany). These players are considered trendsetters in this market by developing innovative piezoelectric-based products and devices, which are used in multiple application areas.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Piezoelectric Devices Market

4.2 Market, By Product and Application

4.3 Market, By Country

4.4 Market, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Demand for Piezoelectric Devices in Aerospace & Defense Application

5.2.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Piezoelectric Energy Harvesting Technology

5.2.1.3 Growing R&D Investments By Companies & Research Universities for Innovative Piezo Solutions

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Compulsion on Adoption of Lead-Free Piezoelectric Materials

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Use of Polymer-Based Piezoelectric Sensors in Various Healthcare Applications

5.2.3.2 Rising Utilization of Piezoelectric Devices to Predict Natural Disasters

5.2.3.3 Ongoing Advancements in Piezoelectric Motion Technology

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Rapid Technological Changes

5.3 Value Chain Analysis



6 Piezoelectric Devices Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Piezoelectric Sensors

6.2.1 Piezoelectric Sensors are Used in Structural and Vehicle Dynamics, and Low-Power Applications

6.3 Piezoelectric Actuators

6.3.1 Piezoelectric Actuators Play Significant Role in Aerospace & Defense and Healthcare Applications

6.3.1.1 Stack Actuators

6.3.1.2 Stripe Actuators

6.3.1.3 Shear Actuators

6.3.1.4 Tube Actuators

6.4 Piezoelectric Motors

6.4.1 Piezoelectric Motors are Highly Efficient and Provide Greater Force and Torque

6.5 Piezoelectric Generators

6.5.1 Piezoelectric Generators are Capable of Producing High-Voltage Outputs and Low Electrical Currents

6.5.1.1 Single-Layer Piezoelectric Generators

6.5.1.2 Multilayer Piezoelectric Generators

6.6 Piezoelectric Transducers

6.6.1 Piezoelectric Transducers Offer Combined Properties of Sensors and Actuators

6.7 Others

6.7.1 Piezoelectric Transformers and Resonators are Used in Consumer Electronic Devices



7 Piezoelectric Devices Market, By Material

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Piezoelectric Crystals

7.2.1 Piezoelectric Crystals are Oldest Piezoelectric Materials

7.3 Piezoelectric Ceramics

7.3.1 Piezoelectric Ceramics are Expected to Continue to Hold Largest Market Size During 2019-2025

7.3.1.1 Soft Ceramics

7.3.1.2 Hard Ceramics

7.4 Piezoelectric Polymers

7.4.1 Market for Piezoelectric Polymers is Expected to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

7.5 Piezoelectric Composites

7.5.1 Piezoelectric Composites are Mostly Used for Underwater and Medical Diagnostic Applications



8 Piezoelectric Devices Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Aerospace & Defense

8.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Piezoelectric Devices to Deliver High Precision and Reliability

8.3 Industrial & Manufacturing

8.3.1 Rising Use of Piezoelectric Devices to Measure Physical Variables in Industrial & Manufacturing Applications

8.4 Automotive

8.4.1 Growing Utilization of Piezoelectric Devices to Ensure Vehicle and Driver Safety as Well as Efficiency

8.5 Healthcare

8.5.1 Rising Implementation of Piezoelectric Devices in Imaging, Diagnostic, and Surgical Applications

8.5.1.1 Imaging Devices

8.5.1.2 Diagnostic Equipment

8.5.1.3 Surgical Tools

8.6 Information & Communication

8.6.1 Growing Evolution of 4G and 5G has Aroused Development of Advanced Piezoelectric Devices

8.7 Consumer Electronics

8.7.1 Reducing Size of Electronic Devices has Increased Demand for Self-Powered Devices

8.7.1.1 Wearable Devices

8.7.1.2 Electronic Devices

8.8 Others

8.8.1 Increasing Use of Piezoelectric Elements and Materials for Generating Electrical Energy



9 Piezoelectric Elements

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Piezoelectric Discs

9.2.1 Piezoelectric Discs Registered Largest Share of Market in 2019

9.3 Piezoelectric Rings

9.3.1 Piezoelectric Ring-Based Devices are Highly Adopted in Healthcare Applications

9.4 Piezoelectric Plates

9.4.1 Piezoelectric Plate-Based Devices are Used to Measure Acceleration, Force, Pressure, and Strain



10 Operation Modes of Piezoelectric Devices

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Direct Piezoelectric Effect

10.3 Converse Piezoelectric Effect



11 Geographic Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.1.1 Presence of Piezoelectric Device Manufacturing Companies to Boost Market Growth in US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 Investment in R&D of Piezoelectric Devices By Government and Non-Government Organizations to Spur Growth of Market in Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.2.3.1 Increase in Number of Distributors in Mexico to Propel Market Growth

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.1.1 Market for Piezoelectric Devices in Germany to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

11.3.2 France

11.3.2.1 Presence of Automobile Manufacturers in France to Spur Growth of Piezoelectric Devices Market

11.3.3 UK

11.3.3.1 Robust Economy and Significant Funding From Public and Private Firms Responsible for Growth of Market

11.3.4 Italy

11.3.4.1 Initiatives Taken By Government to Propel Growth of Market in Italy

11.3.5 Rest of Europe

11.3.5.1 Presence of Piezoelectric Device Distributors to Drive Growth of Market in Rest of Europe

11.4 APAC

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.1.1 Research and Development Activities in Piezoelectric Materials Lead to Increase in Demand for Piezoelectric Devices in Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.2.1 Mass Production of Piezoelectric Devices Drives Chinese Market Growth

11.4.3 South Korea

11.4.3.1 Presence of Different Universities and Research Institutes That Employ Piezoelectric Technology Spur Growth of Market in South Korea

11.4.4 Rest of APAC

11.4.4.1 Economic Growth and Favorable Market Conditions Fuel Growth of Market in Rest of APAC

11.5 RoW

11.5.1 Middle East & Africa

11.5.1.1 Ongoing and Upcoming Oil and Gas Projects Support Growth of Market

11.5.2 South America

11.5.2.1 Increasing Demand for Piezoelectric Devices in Healthcare Applications Creates Opportunity for Growth of Market



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Market Ranking Analysis of Players in Piezoelectric Devices Market, 2019

12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.3.1 Visionary Leaders

12.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

12.3.3 Innovators

12.3.4 Emerging Companies

12.4 Competitive Scenario

12.4.1 Product Launches and Product Developments

12.4.2 Expansions

12.4.3 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Contracts

12.4.4 Mergers & Acquisitions



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Key Players

13.2.1 L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

13.2.2 CeramTec GmbH

13.2.3 CTS Corporation

13.2.4 Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH & Co. KG

13.2.5 APC International, Ltd.

13.2.6 Piezosystem Jena GmbH

13.2.7 Piezo Technologies

13.2.8 Kistler Group

13.2.9 Aerotech Inc.

13.2.10 Mad City Labs, Inc.

13.3 Right to Win

13.4 Other Key Players

13.4.1 Mide Technology Corp.

13.4.2 Omega Piezo Technologies, Inc.

13.4.3 PCB Piezotronics, Inc.

13.4.4 Cedrat Technologies

13.4.5 Piezomotor

13.4.6 Piezomechanik Dr. Lutz Pickelmann GmbH

13.4.7 Dytran Instruments Incorporated.

13.4.8 Piezo Solutions

13.4.9 ELPA

13.4.10 Kinetic Ceramics

13.4.11 Johnson Matthey Piezo Products GmbH



