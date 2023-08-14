World Plant-based Beverages Market Trends Report 2023-2030: Consumers Drive Demand for Diverse Flavored Plant-Based Drinks

News provided by

Research and Markets

14 Aug, 2023, 21:00 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plant-based Beverages Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Coconut, Soy, Almond), By Product (Plain, Flavored), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global plant-based beverages market size is expected to reach USD 71.83 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.1% from 2023 to 2030

The global industry is poised for substantial growth as the concept of veganism gains traction, particularly in developed nations like the U.K., U.S., Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Italy, France, and Canada. This expanding awareness of veganism's benefits has created a fertile ground for plant-based beverage manufacturers.

Notably, even Middle Eastern countries like Israel and Saudi Arabia have seen a rise in their vegan populations, presenting promising avenues for industry growth. Both established players and newcomers in the market are actively embracing diverse market strategies, with a strong focus on new product launches and bolstering distribution networks to achieve extensive customer reach worldwide.

A pronounced demand for organically processed beverages is evident in Europe and North America. This heightened demand has prompted beverage companies to reformulate their offerings to adhere to stringent organic standards over time.

With increasing governmental backing for organic agriculture and a surge in consumer preference for organic food and beverages, the demand for organically processed plant-based beverages has experienced an upward trajectory.

Among the various segments, coconut-based beverages are projected to exhibit the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. This growth is expected to be driven by an influx of new product launches within this category, which is anticipated to play a pivotal role in bolstering market expansion.

Moreover, the flavored plant-based beverages segment is also set to witness significant growth with a notable CAGR over the forecast period. Consumers' willingness to explore diverse flavors such as mango, pulp, and cocoa has encouraged innovation in the market.

Brands and companies are responding by introducing new flavors to their existing product portfolios, as well as engaging in strategic partnerships, collaborations, and dynamic marketing campaigns. These strategies have become instrumental in giving brands a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving industry landscape.

Plant-based Beverages Market Report Highlights

  • The Asia Pacific was the largest region in 2022 owing to the increasing vegan/vegetarian population in countries including China, India, and Australia
  • The flavored plant-based beverages segment is anticipated to register a considerable CAGR from 2023 to 2030
  • New product launches in this segment by various brands are the key factor propelling the segment growth
  • The coconut-based beverages segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period
  • Key players in the industry are launching coconut-based beverages with added flavors to gain maximum share

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

100

Forecast Period

2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$26.8 billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$71.83 billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

13.1 %

Regions Covered

Global

Company Profiles

  • Danone S.A.
  • Pacific Foods of Oregon, LLC
  • Blue Diamond Growers, Inc.
  • SunOpta
  • The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.
  • Noumi Ltd.
  • Califia Farms, LLC
  • Harmless Harvest
  • Koia
  • Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Plant-based Beverages Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.2.1. Raw Material Outlook
3.2.2. Manufacturing and Technology Outlook
3.2.3. Profit Margin Analysis
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.3.3. Market Opportunities
3.3.4. Market Challenges
3.4. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Market Entry Strategies

Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis
4.1. Demographics Analysis
4.2. Consumer Trends and Preferences
4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision
4.4. Consumer Product Adoption
4.5. Key Observations & Findings

Chapter 5. Plant-based Beverages Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030
5.2. Coconut
5.3. Soy
5.4. Almond

Chapter 6. Plant-based Beverages Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030
6.2. Plain
6.3. Flavored

Chapter 7. Plant-based Beverages Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

Chapter 8. Competitive Analysis
8.1. Recent developments & impact analysis, by key market participants
8.2. Company Categorization
8.3. Participant's Overview
8.4. Financial Performance
8.5. Product Benchmarking
8.6. Company Market Share Analysis, 2022 (%)
8.7. Company Heat Map Analysis
8.8. Strategy Mapping

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/frxpy5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Avocado Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: Nourishing Food Trend Propels Growth - Middle-Income Populace and Import Demand are Key Drivers

$104.9 Billion Tobacco Markets, 2030

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.