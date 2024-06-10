World Precision Instruments and NETRI Announce their Partnership to Enable Transepithelial Electrical Resistance for Organs-on-Chip Technology

SARASOTA, Fla. and LYON, France, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- World Precision Instruments (WPI), a leading provider of high-quality laboratory instruments and equipment for basic research and drug development, and NETRI, an organs-on-chip industrial start-up, are proud today to announce their partnership. This partnership aims to associate WPI's transepithelial electrical resistance (TEER) technology, and products enabling TEER, with NETRI's proprietary NeoBento organs-on-chip MultiFluidics™ line. WPI has long been at the forefront of developing technologies that enable and augment microphysiological systems and organs-on-chip applications. With a strong focus on enabling TEER, fluidics, and other vital technologies in this field, WPI is committed to advancing research and innovation in the life sciences for basic research and drug development.

For the past 6 years, NETRI has been focused on addressing neurological disorders such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and ALS diseases by using its NeuroFluidics™ 2D devices coupled with Multi Electrodes Arrays (MEA). NETRI is announcing during the MPS World Summit the creation of the MultiFluidics™ line: two new devices designed and manufactured by NETRI that allow irrigation, vascularization and innervation of any 2D cells, 3D reconstructed tissues, organoids and explants. The Duplex and Duplex Link devices will be launched as beta versions until Spring.

The WPI and NETRI partnership combines WPI's expertise in TEER technology with NETRI's cutting-edge NeoBento organs-on-chip MultiFluidics™ line, creating new opportunities for researchers to acquire real-time data to study cell behavior and interactions in a more controlled and realistic microfluidic environment. To showcase their respective and joint solutions, both WPI (booth #14) and NETRI (booth #16) will be exhibiting at the Microphysiological Systems World Summit (MPS), taking place June 10-14 in Seattle, Washington. We invite attendees to visit WPI' booth #14 and NETRI' booth #16 to learn more about the WPI and NETRI collaboration and see first-hand how our associated solutions can benefit their research projects.

"We are excited to partner with NETRI to bring TEER capabilities to the NeoBento Organ-on-Chip platform," said Adrienne Watson, Chief Scientific Officer at WPI. "This collaboration represents a significant advancement in the field of microphysiological systems and offers researchers a powerful and reliable tool for studying complex biological processes."

"Now that we have consolidated our neuron-as-a-sensor approach in our NeuroFluidics line and provided a solid platform to innervate any organs, we are delighted to open new routes with the MultiFluidics line in which end users will be able to vascularize and innervate at the same time," said Thibault Honegger, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder at NETRI. "Coupling our portfolio with WPI technologies to perform real time TEER measurement made total sense and consolidates our mutual and complementary positions on the market."

For over 55 years, World Precision Instruments (WPI) has been a leading global manufacturer and provider of innovative research equipment and laboratory supplies to the life sciences, pharmaceutical, health care, and industrial markets. Our proven technology supports complex model development, including preclinical models and organ-on-a-chip systems, providing researchers with the tools to identify and validate drugs to understand mechanism of action, dosage, administration, drug-drug interactions, patient-specific reactions, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, safety and efficacy. Our areas of innovation focus on tissue and cell biology, fluidics, animal physiology and electrophysiology. With an extensive global network and a passion for innovation, WPI provides novel solutions to customer's daily challenges. For more information, visit www.wpiinc.com.

NETRI is a French industrial startup that designs, manufactures and licenses its proprietary organs-on-chip platforms. NETRI has a unique pipeline for high throughput data acquisition (pumpfree and compatible with ANSI SBS format) using neurons as biosensors (coupled to AI predictive algorithms). By innervating any organs, NETRI provides both Devices and Services to predict the efficacy of dermato-cosmetics ingredients, pharmaceutical drug candidates in several indication or nutraceuticals. www.netri.com

