World Precision Instruments Partners with TotalLab to Introduce 21 CFR Part 11 into the EVOM Product Line

SARASOTA, Fla., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- World Precision Instruments (WPI) is pleased to announce their strategic partnership with TotalLab, paving the way for the integration of 21 CFR Part 11 compliance into its esteemed EVOM family of products. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in WPI's commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions for highly regulated industries, particularly the pharmaceutical market.

As part of this partnership, WPI is making substantial investments in both software and hardware capabilities to enhance their product offering. These advancements will enable WPI to deliver instruments and solutions that meet the stringent requirements of regulated markets, ensuring accuracy, reliability, and compliance at every level. "We are laser focused on developing and advancing technology that meets the rigorous compliance needs of our partners, including pharmaceutical laboratories and contract research organizations. Our commitment to innovation and excellence drives us to deliver solutions that empower researchers and scientific professionals to navigate regulatory challenges with confidence and accuracy," stated Dr. Adrienne Watson, Chief Scientific Officer of WPI.

WPI will be at MPS World Summit June 10-14, 2024

WPI is excited to showcase their latest innovation, the EVOM Auto with 21 CFR Part 11 compliance, June 10-14, at the upcoming Microphysiological Systems (MPS) World Summit in Seattle, WA. Attendees are invited to visit the WPI booth to experience firsthand the enhanced features and benefits of the upgraded EVOM product line and other technologies that support the fields of organ on chip, drug development, and preclinical research including transepithelial electrical resistance (TEER), live cell imaging, and microfluidics.

Join WPI at the MPS World Summit and witness how they are revolutionizing precision instrumentation for regulated industries. Stay ahead of the curve with their advanced solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of the pharmaceutical sector. For more information, visit https://mpsworldsummit.com/.

About World Precision Instruments

For over 55 years, World Precision Instruments (WPI) has been a leading global manufacturer and provider of innovative research equipment and laboratory supplies to the life sciences, pharmaceutical, health care, and industrial markets. Our proven technology supports complex model development, including animal models and organ-on-a-chip systems, providing researchers with the tools to identify and validate drugs preclinically to understand mechanism of action, dosage, administration, drug-drug interactions, patient-specific reactions, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, safety and efficacy. Our areas of innovation focus on tissue and cell biology, fluidics, animal physiology and electrophysiology. With an extensive global network and a passion for innovation, WPI provides novel solutions to customer's daily challenges. WPI is a leading provider of high-quality instruments and solutions for scientific research and industry applications. For more information, visit www.wpiinc.com.

About TotalLab

TotalLab are specialist software developers for the biotech, pharmaceuticals, and life science industries, boasting over 20 years of experience. TotalLab offer advanced software services for equipment manufacturers, bespoke solutions for life science companies, and off-the-shelf products to tackle scientific challenges, automate workflows, and enable FDA 21 CFR Part 11/GxP regulatory compliance. For more information, visit www.totallab.com.

