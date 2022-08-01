World Premier of 'So In Love' by JayQ The Legend Releases on BET Aug 6, 2022

Music Video Brings Love & Enchantment to Afrobeat World

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 6th, BET releases the World Premier of JayQ The Legends music video 'So In Love', an afrobeat adventure of love and enchantment filmed in Nassau Bahamas and surrounding deserted Islands.

So In Love Releases on BET Aug 6, 2022

"My 'So In Love' video concept is a natural beauty with a heart-forward metaphor," says JayQ The Legend. "In the face of news and social media filled with violence, disasters, and hate, I bring you the simplicity of beauty, love, and adventure." Continuing on, "However, there was nothing simple about the making of this video, as it required getting into shoulder-deep Caribbean waters to reach un-dockable islands, where we were shooting."

'So in Love' is a song that I wrote for a very special person in my life. We all can find that special person if we open ourselves up and stop hiding behind our insecurities." JayQ continues, "This song will be the first song I dance to at my wedding. I can't wait for everyone to share in my joy, and I hope that will inspire lovers around the world."

JayQ The Legend is a Billboard artist, most recognizable for his song "Body Talk", which is featured in the Netflix film "The App that Stole Christmas". He has created his own genre of music "afrobounce", a combination of his heritage and New Orleans upbringing. A Wiz-kid smooth in his delivery and this energy on stage is undeniable. Ed Sheeran, Drake, Beyonce and Chris brown have given a positive nod to Afrobeats, the new mega-genre of world music, JayQ The Legend puts his special twist on.

"So In Love" is the perfect wedding song. His song "Holiday Feeling" is the follow-up Bar Mitvzah song to the Black-eyed P's "I gotta feeling."

He is currently on tour with Master P. The music video, shot on a Blackmagic 6k Pro, was created and directed by BreakOut Music CEO, Miriam Bavly.

Breakout Music, is an Award Winning Music, Movie, & Media Company

Breakout Music's mission is two-fold 1) fortify exceptional artists with strategic and personalized game plans to elevate their brand & careers, and 2) create and produce feel-good, thought-provoking screenplays that elevate society.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE BreakOut Music and Films