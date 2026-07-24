WORLD PREMIERE EXHIBITION "STAR WARS™: THE EXPERIENCE" - A Journey Through the Galaxy TO IMMERSE FANS IN THE LEGACY OF STAR WARS™

Developed by The Franklin Institute in collaboration with Lucasfilm, Disney Consumer Products and MDSX, Star Wars: The Experience – A Journey Through the Galaxy is the official exhibition of the landmark anniversary year, taking fans of all ages inside the galaxy's creation and celebrating the art, innovation and fandom that have made Star Wars a global phenomenon.

"Debuting the world premiere of Star Wars™: The Experience in Philadelphia is a tremendous honor for The Franklin Institute and for our city," said Larry Dubinski, President and CEO of The Franklin Institute. "Star Wars has inspired generations through imagination, innovation, and storytelling, and there is no better place to launch this exhibition than Philadelphia, a city defined by discovery and world-changing ideas."

"This exhibition invites all fans to step into the Star Wars galaxy in an entirely new way, getting closer than ever to the stories, characters, and creativity that have inspired generations," said Abby Bysshe, Chief Experience and Strategy Officer at The Franklin Institute. "It's an experience that celebrates not only how Star Wars began, but why it continues to captivate and unite so many across the globe."

"Lucasfilm has always been at the forefront of merging cutting edge technology and limitless storytelling," said Lynwen Brennan, Co-President of Lucasfilm. "In collaboration with The Franklin Institute, we are creating an experience that reflects that very spirit of curiosity and creativity. As we mark the incredible milestone of the 50th anniversary of Star Wars, we wanted to develop something truly extraordinary—a space that honors both the visionary pioneers who built this galaxy, and the remarkable fan community at its heart. 'Star Wars: The Experience' is a testament to five decades of innovative storytelling, and we are excited for visitors to immerse themselves in the Star Wars legacy through this new exhibition."

EXHIBITION EXPERIENCE

The all-new exhibition traces the legacy of Star Wars from its handcrafted beginnings to today's groundbreaking digital frontiers, exploring everything from sound design and creature creation to fan art and collectibles. It charts the evolution from analog ingenuity to digital reinvention and highlights the voices of early makers and the current global fandom, uncovering the creativity, craftsmanship, and community that make Star Wars a timeless treasure.

Step Inside the Star Wars Galaxy: Spanning 18,000 square feet of visually rich, interconnected galleries with immersive interactive elements, the exhibition reveals how the galaxy was imagined, built, expanded, and shared with the world through iconic moments, characters, and settings from across the saga.

See a Rare Collection of Iconic Artifacts: Explore extraordinary artifacts, many of them screen-used and on public display for the first time from Lucasfilm, including legendary pieces such as Darth Maul's lightsaber and Darth Vader's costume. Get up close to a selection of fan-favorite creatures, droids, and other alien species, including Grogu, R2-D2, and C-3PO, along with a speeder bike and original props from Andor.

NEWLY RELEASED HIGHLIGHTS FROM SAN DIEGO COMIC-CON

Official exhibition renderings and key art were unveiled today during an exclusive panel at San Diego Comic-Con, moderated by Ashley Eckstein, actor, and the voice of Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars animation series including Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, and Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi.

Highlights include:

Queen Amidala's Throne Room: Guests walk through a room of suspended fabric and projection, surrounded by voices and imagery of Star Wars costume designers. Along the way, they encounter key costumes and costume art that culminate at Queen Amidala's iconic red Throne Room Gown.

Wireframe Worlds: Anchored by a wireframe TIE fighter, this gallery immerses guests in the blueprint stage of Star Wars set design. Edge-lit acrylic panels and displayed artifacts showcase early vehicle sketches and design notes that evolved into cinematic icons, while surrounding graphics display diagrams of the many ships that have brought the saga to life.

Carbon Freeze Capture: In this dramatic, photo-ready moment, guests encounter full-scale Han Solo in a carbonite prop surrounded by two interactive stations. Here, guests can experience their own "carbon freeze" sequence - an unforgettable fusion of storytelling and technology that allows fans to "step" directly into one of cinema's most iconic scenes.

The Force Connects Us: Using the latest RFID technology, each guest journey becomes uniquely personal, shaped by their choices and driven by their alliance with the Force. As guests move throughout the exhibition, hidden moments, evolving interactions, and story elements will unfold, culminating in a personalized finale moment.

50 Years of Star Wars: As part of the finale of the exhibition is an unprecedented look at 50 years of Star Wars action figure history and creation, featuring more than 90 iconic Star Wars collectible figures, including vintage figures, over 20 rare prototypes, development models, tooling samples, and original design materials, some of which have never been displayed publicly before. This unique showcase reveals how Kenner's and Hasbro's artistry has evolved alongside the saga itself, from the iconic figures of the Original Trilogy to today's premium collectibles.

Today's panel offered the first public preview of the exhibition, kicking off a series of reveals ahead of the opening. Additional artifacts, immersive experiences, and exhibition highlights will be announced in the months ahead.

Tickets go on sale in November for Star Wars™: The Experience at The Franklin Institute, February 13 – September 6, 2027. Following its Philadelphia premiere, the exhibition will launch a five-year North American tour managed by Round Room Live.

THE FRANKLIN INSTITUTE

Located in the heart of Philadelphia, The Franklin Institute is a renowned and innovative leader in the field of science and technology learning, as well as a dynamic center of activity. Pennsylvania's most visited museum, dedicated to creating a passion for learning about science by offering access to hands-on science education. For more information, visit fi.edu.

Lucasfilm, the Lucasfilm logo, STAR WARS and related properties are trademarks and/or copyrights, in the United States and other countries, of Lucasfilm Ltd. and/or its affiliates. © & TM Lucasfilm Ltd.

SOURCE The Franklin Institute