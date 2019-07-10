World Premiere: New Documentary on Financing Films Followed by Panel of Burt Reynolds' Friends

LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A provocative documentary, Movie Money CONFIDENTIAL, is holding its world premiere Saturday, July 13th, 7:00 pm at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute in Jupiter, Florida. A limited number of tickets are available to the public, with proceeds going to the Burt Reynolds Scholarship Fund overseen by the Palm Beach County Film & Television Commission.

The movie is inspired by the bestselling book Filmmakers & Financing by Louise Levison, author of several business plans for successful independent films. Writer-Director Rick Pamplin approached Levison (a client of hers) about adapting her book into a film and telling on camera the story of how she created the business plan for The Blair Witch Project (the most profitable independent film ever made), and others such as Salma Hayek's The Prophet.

Filmmakers conducted over 60 on-camera interviews and shot almost 100 hours of footage with actors, award-winning filmmakers, film investors, attorneys, fundraisers, writers, producers and Levison herself. Pamplin, a Directors Guild of America member, wrote and directed the documentary. The film was shot in Florida, mostly within Palm Beach County.

Pamplin said of the endeavor, "My mission was to be bold, truthful and reveal the facts about one of the best-kept secrets in show business - how to raise money for movies, especially low-budget and independent ones."

One of the producers, Scott duPont (a Producers Guild member) commented, "Without money there is no movie. I'm confident this film will help guide and inspire generations of people trying to make movies and help others get the money they need to tell their story."

The film is one of the last onscreen appearances of box office legend Burt Reynolds, filmed six months prior to his untimely death. "Working with Burt Reynolds was a lifelong dream," says Pamplin, "and while we are deeply saddened by his passing, his fans will be heartened by the revealing interview in this movie."

Prior to the film premiere starting at 6:00PM, Ms. Levison is holding a book-signing. Following the film will be a panel of some of Reynolds' friends and associates who will share memories of one of the biggest movie stars in Hollywood history. For ticket and film information, visit MovieMoney.com.

