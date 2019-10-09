World Premiere of Hot New Musical "Love & Southern D!scomfort" Featuring Tony Award® Nominee Felicia P. Fields

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Patton Daye Slater Productions and South Of Broadway Theatre Company are proud to present the WORLD PREMIERE of the captivating new musical "Love & Southern D!scomfort".

Love & Southern D!scomfort

Music, mystery, and good old-fashioned family drama collide on January 11th and 12th at

The Charleston Music Hall, as Tony Award Nominee Felicia P. Fields from The Color Purple and Dreamgirls, surrounded by Charleston's finest actors, take the stage in the new dramatic musical. Love and Southern D!scomfort blends the lush backdrop of rural Louisiana with unbridled jealousy, joy, and pain as it weaves a gripping tale about an old-money family torn apart by addiction, mental illness, and a secret better left untold.

Book by Monica L. Patton; Music by Bobby Daye. Monica and Bobby are Broadway/National Tour veterans. Monica is currently in her seventh year touring with The Book of Mormon. Her Broadway/Tour credits include Finian's Rainbow, Abby's Song, Ragtime, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, The Lion King and Annie 30th Anniversary tour. Bobby is currently touring with Disney's Aladdin. His Broadway credits include Shrek the Musical, The Color Purple, The Lion King, Smokey Joe's Cafe, Dreamgirls, The Wiz and The Book of Mormon.

"Bobby and I didn't want to simply write a musical, but instead craft an engaging, real life, cinematic experience that keeps theater goers heavily invested in the characters and their exploits." said Monica Patton.

More information can be found at www.loveandsoutherndiscomfort.com.

The world premiere of LASD is produced by Patton Daye Slater Productions, South of Broadway Theatre Company, Adam Slater Productions Inc., and Steve and Chrissy Weiss.

About Patton Daye Slater Productions LLC - Patton Daye Slater Productions LLC was founded by Monica Patton, Robert 'Bobby' Daye and Adam Slater. PDSP is dedicated to the development of diverse commercial theatre. To learn more visit www.pdsproductions.net.

About South of Broadway Theater Company - A center for the arts in greater Charleston since 2000, South of Broadway Theater Company is a non-profit organization seeking to illuminate the human experience through theater, cultivate talent, and uplift our community through the performing arts. To learn more, visit www.southofbroadway.com.

For more information, please contact Monica L. Patton, PDSP Chief Executive Officer at 212 401 1228 ext. 1 or 226003@email4pr.com.

SOURCE Patton Daye Slater Productions LLC

