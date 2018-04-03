World Premiere of Jurassic World in Concert

Starring Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and B.D. Wong, Jurassic World, with its thrilling score by Oscar®-winning composer Michael Giacchino, earned a staggering $1.6 billion at the global box office and is the fourth top-grossing film of all time. Fans can next experience the wonder, adventure and thrills when the all-new motion-picture event Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom hits theaters on June 22, 2018.

Set 22 years after the events of Jurassic Park, the Jurassic World theme park lets guests experience the thrill of witnessing actual dinosaurs. But something ferocious lurks behind the Park's attractions – a genetically modified dinosaur with savage capabilities. When the massive creature escapes, chaos erupts across the island. It's up to Owen and Claire to save the park's tourists from an all-out prehistoric assault.

"Michael Giacchino's music sounds different with a live orchestra," said Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow. "It surrounds you, strengthens your muscles, sweeps you into adventure and demands your heroic best. Hearing his music played live is one of my favorite things to do, and I'm honored to be part of this awesome event."

Jurassic World in Concert is a follow-up to the currently touring Jurassic Park in Concert, which has been presented by more than 50 orchestras to date, with sold-out performances in cities including London, Paris, Melbourne, Toronto, Taipei and Philadelphia.

"In 1997, when Steven Spielberg first asked me if we were going to use a live orchestra to record The Lost World video game score, I never imagined that 20 years later I would be so lucky to have my work from Jurassic World be performed in concert halls by some of the greatest musicians in the world," said Giacchino, who will attend the May 30 event in Washington, D.C. "I can't wait for audiences to experience Colin Trevorrow's epic blockbuster with a live orchestra."

"The National Symphony Orchestra is honored that Universal and Film Concerts Live! have selected the NSO to give the world premiere performances of Jurassic World in Concert," said NSO Executive Director Gary Ginstling. "These collaborations are so valuable, both for spotlighting the role of an orchestral score in the creative process of filmmaking and for providing a fantastic live symphonic concert experience for audiences of all ages."

Tickets go on sale to Kennedy Center members on April 3 at 10am EDT, and to the general public on April 5 at 10am EDT. Details can be found at the Kennedy Center website. Further dates and cities will follow. For more information, please see http://filmconcertslive.com/movies/jurassic-world-in-concert/.

About Film Concerts Live!

A joint venture of IMG Artists and The Gorfaine/Schwartz Agency, Film Concerts Live! is currently touring fifteen exciting productions, including film-with-orchestra concert presentations of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Jaws, Back to the Future, Raiders of the Lost Ark, the last three Star Trek films, Home Alone, Casino Royale, The Addams Family and The Artist. This month they'll premiere Close Encounters of the Third Kind in Concert as part of the World Science Festival in Brisbane, Australia, and in July of this year they'll premiere Apollo 13 in Concert with the renowned Houston Symphony Orchestra.

About the National Symphony Orchestra

The 2017–2018 season marks the National Symphony Orchestra's 87th season, and Gianandrea Noseda's first as its music director. The Italian conductor serves as the Orchestra's seventh music director, joining the NSO's legacy of such distinguished leaders. Its artistic leadership also includes Principal Pops Conductor Steven Reineke and Artistic Advisor Ben Folds. Founded in 1931, the Orchestra has always been committed to artistic excellence and music education. In 1986, the National Symphony became an artistic affiliate of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, where it has performed a full season of subscription concerts since the Center opened in 1971. The 96-member NSO regularly participates in events of national and international importance, including official holiday celebrations through its regularly televised appearances for Capital Concerts, and local radio broadcasts on Classical WETA 90.9FM, making the NSO one of the most-heard orchestras in the country. The Orchestra performs approximately 150 concerts each year, including classical and popular concerts at the Kennedy Center, at Wolf Trap in the summer, and on the lawn of the U.S. Capitol; chamber music performances in the Terrace Theater, on the Millennium Stage, and at theaters around D.C. It has a distinguished history of touring, and an extensive education program, with a range of offerings for families and children ages three and up.

Additionally, the NSO's community engagement projects are nationally recognized, including NSO In Your Neighborhood, which comprises a week of approximately 50 performances in schools, churches, community centers, and other neighborhood venues, and Sound Health, a collaboration with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and its affiliated organizations. Career development opportunities for young musicians include the NSO Youth Fellowship Program and its acclaimed Summer Music Institute. For more information, visit nationalsymphony.org.

About Universal Brand Development

Universal Brand Development globally drives expansion of the company's intellectual properties, franchises, characters and stories through innovative physical and digital products, content, and consumer experiences. Along with franchise brand management, Universal Brand Development's core businesses include Consumer Products, Games and Digital Platforms, and Live Entertainment based on the company's extensive portfolio of intellectual properties created by Universal Pictures, Illumination Entertainment, DreamWorks Animation, and NBCUniversal cable and television. Universal Brand Development is a business segment of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, and part of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. Visit universalbranddevelopment.com for more details.

