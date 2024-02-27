World Premiere of Luxury AtZ Graffiti Book Release at American Fine Art, Inc.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Open to the public on March 7th, 2024, the world premiere of AtZ unveils the first catalogue raisonne and book on the infamous street artist AtZ. Featuring never-before-seen insights into the life, background, and story of the artist one can see the whole picture from A to Z. This massive, almost five-hundred-page, book will be unveiled to the public on March 7th spotlighting AtZ on the world stage.

Adorning the 12,000 square-foot gallery in Old Town Scottsdale's Arts District at American Fine Art will be AtZ masterpieces with special collections ranging from "Director's Cut" to some of AtZ's surprises on the old-world masters that must be seen to be believed. Hundreds of exceptional AtZ paintings will transform the gallery of international masters into a street art paradise even receiving the blessing of Cornbread, the world's first graffiti artist- tagger, who has tagged the walls of the gallery. Every era, icon, and style that AtZ works in will be seen, leaving viewers with a unique feeling of awe, happiness, and usually a smile, unlike any other artist in the world. AtZ has reached the world stage and is here to stay.

AtZ is one of only a handful of promising artists that American Fine Art chose to represent believing they were bound for greatness and today they join the most popular artists in the gallery's storied history. AtZ has mastered the ability to transform common imagery into meaningful and introspective pieces. AtZ works predominantly in acrylics, spray paint, and stencils. Having had no formal training, he looks to his predecessors in the world of street art like Crash, Banksy, and Cornbread, as well as the Pop Art Masters including Warhol and Basquiat. Like these earlier masters, AtZ has developed a signature visual language that is at once identifiable as AtZ.

Like a few other contemporary street artists, AtZ highly values his anonymity. Unlike some other urban artists, he has a strong belief in the originality and uniqueness of paintings.  Making each of his collectors own a one-of-a-kind work of art. As he continues to create and show his work for the world to see and judge, the jury is already back with the unanimous verdict. His work, his style, his fresh approach to the old school of back alley graffiti and new highbrow street art has made it to the realm of fine art, and so far, his collectors cannot get enough.

In addition to the original works of AtZ, American Fine Art specializes in the 19th-21st century masters including Picasso, Chagall, Miro, Warhol, Dali, Banksy, and more. American Fine Art is an international leader in fine art and Scottsdale's premier fine art gallery. The gallery offers a complimentary consultation for both experienced and novice collectors.

Exhibit on view through April 5th, 2024.

For more information, and high-resolution images, or to set up an appointment please contact Courtney Hood, at 480.990.1200 ext. 101. Thank You.

