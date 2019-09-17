World Premiere of Minecraft: The Exhibition Virtual Landscape Comes to Life in Seattle's MoPOP

Created in partnership with Mojang, Minecraft: The Exhibition is dynamic and immersive featuring life-size Minecraft creatures, scenic backdrops, a day-night lighting cycle, audio effects, and a gallery score. The exhibition spans over 6,000 square feet of the museum and is among the most ambitious exhibitions produced by MoPOP, offering fans of all ages the opportunity to interact with the best-selling game of all time like never before.

"We are thrilled to co-create Minecraft: The Exhibition with Mojang and host the world premiere at MoPOP," said Brooks Peck, Senior Curator of MoPOP, "Minecraft is not only a game that allows for unlimited creativity and exchange of ideas, it also promotes inclusiveness and equality, which are core to MoPOP's mission."

In the exhibition, visitors will feel as if they have stepped inside the blocky world of Minecraft, with scenes, patterns, colors, and textures being informed by actual in-game builds. The gallery features 15 life-size characters from the game, including the explosive Creeper and mysterious Enderman, hands-on experience at a real-life crafting table, and a face-off against a groaning Zombie. Guests can also try the game and explore epic and elaborate creations from the virtual community. Exhibition films include interviews with the game's creative team, builders, and gamers and shows first hand how Minecraft inspires creative exchanges and social change.

MoPOP is a leading-edge nonprofit museum in Seattle with a mission to make creative expression a life-changing force by offering experiences that inspire and connect our communities. MoPOP reaches multigenerational audiences through collections, exhibitions, community events, and educational programs, bringing understanding, interpretation, and scholarship to the pop culture of our time.

Mojang is a game development studio based in Sweden, best known for developing Minecraft. In 2014, Mojang joined Xbox Game Studios to continue work on Minecraft and bring their vision, creative energy and innovative mindset to the development of future games.

With over 112 million unique Minecraft players engaged across all platforms and over 176 million copies sold worldwide, Minecraft is the best-selling video game in history. The Minecraft franchise continues to reach new players through an expanding line of consumer products, game updates, Minecraft Marketplace and the amazing content created by its vibrant and growing community. Its world expanded with new games like "Minecraft Dungeons" and "Minecraft Earth," Minecraft: Education Edition is a special version of the game designed for schools and educational settings.

