World Premiere of New Musical The Principle Wife to Take Place at the Covey Center

A Tale of Love and Perseverance That Overcomes the Most Difficult Obstacles

PROVO, Utah, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The new musical The Principle Wife will premiere at the Covey Center from July 7-31, 2023. With book and lyrics by Taylor Vaughn and Mark Greenhalgh, and music written by award-winning composer Jonathan Keith, this show shines a spotlight on a sensitive subject in a sincere, yet humorous way.

"The Principle Wife" Lead Cast - L to R: Erin Wilson, Mattie Grace, Ethan Kelso, Twyla Wilson, John Donovan Wilson

Set in Southern Utah in the late 1800s, The Principle Wife centers around the love story of Rebecca and Benjamin as they embark on a journey of living "the principle" known as plural marriage. At a time when they face severe difficulty and uncertainty, could adding more members to the household really be the answer? Observe as three women forge an unlikely sisterhood to build a family with strength and resilience.

According to Vaughn, the script began as a screenplay three decades ago. "We began talking about developing The Principle Wife when we were in college. Thinking about our legacy we asked, 'What is the one story we would like to be known for?'" After several attempts to make a feature film, the writers believed the story would be best as a musical. Keith's music brings nuance and emotion to the already complex piece.

The cast is led by Twyla Wilson as the title character Rebecca. She is joined by Ethan Kelso as Benjamin, Erin Wilson as Sarah, Mattie Grace as Elsa and John Donovan Wilson as Erastus. Other members of the cast include Yahosh Bonner, Tanner James, Chris Higbee, and Julie Webb Burgess.

The production is directed by Tanya Behunin, with Keith as Musical Director and choreographed by Jamie Kalama. Set design is by Jay Richards, sound design by Dan Morgan, costume design by Jannette Lusk-Unterborn, properties design by Mariam McCann and stage management by Chandra Orme.

Performances will be held from July 7-31, 2023 on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. with Saturday matinees at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $49 and are available online at https://coveycenter.csstix.com and in person at the Covey Center box office. Recommended for ages 12 and older. Please no babies or babes in arms. The Covey Center is located at 425 West Center Street, Provo, UT 84601.

For more information visit www.theprinciplewife.com/press

