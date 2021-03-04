World Premiere of the Cross Turismo: the all-rounder among electric sports cars

The crossover version will launch with four variants: the Taycan 4 Cross Turismo, Taycan 4S Cross Turismo, Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo, and Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo. All variants of the Cross Turismo will feature dual-motor all-wheel drive, two-speed rear transmission, Porsche Adaptive Suspension Management in conjunction with air suspension, Performance Battery Plus and its 800-volt battery architecture, adaptive aerodynamics, panoramic glass roof, and Porsche's PCM system that puts navigation, entertainment, and charging systems, right at your fingertips.

Also crossing over from the sedan will be the myriad of color, interior, trim, as well as a Cross Turismo specific items such as the Off Road Design Package and 20-inch Off Road Design and 21-inch Cross Turismo Design wheels.

All told, the eight-member Taycan family can be ordered in over 21,000 combinations based solely on variant, wheel choice, exterior color, and interior selection. Dig deeper into the Porsche Configurator, and details like deviated stitching, seat type, and technology options, such as Porsche InnoDrive incl. Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Active Lane Keep (ALK) or Active Parking Support, gives a high level of customization to make the car perfectly fit nearly any lifestyle.

The differences

Starting from the side profile, the Taycan Cross Turismo features a longer, flatter roofline compared to its sedan counterpart. This provides front seat occupants with 0.35 inches and rear seat occupants with 3.62 inches of additional headroom. The cargo space is larger too, with up to 15.7 cubic feet for the Taycan 4 Cross Turismo and Taycan 4S Cross Turismo, and 14.3 cubic feet for the Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo and Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo. And like the sedan, the rear seats can fold forward to create even more space, up to 42.8 cubic feet. Of course, the front trunk of 2.9 cubic feet remains. For larger or bulkier items, a roof transport system that integrates into the standard roof rails is available from the factory, and an additional a rear mounted bike rack is also available via Tequipment.

The fender extensions, unique rocker panels, front and rear fascia, as well as a 20 millimeter (0.78 inches) higher ride height further differentiates the Taycan Cross Turismo from its sedan counterpart. The additional ride height allows for easier ingress and egress into the cabin, as well as the ability to clear taller obstacles without touching the underbody. The standard air suspension allows drivers to further raise the ride for greater clearance. The Off Road Design Package adds additional body cladding and raises the ride height an additional 10 millimeters (0.39 inches).

The capabilities

Though not designed as a rock crawling off-roader, all Taycan Cross Turismo variants feature a Gravel mode that simultaneously increases the ride height an additional 10 millimeters, sets the suspension firmness, traction and stability control, as well as the torque management system, to maximize grip over loose surfaces, like mud, sand, and gravel. Combined with additional body cladding to minimize errant rock chips to the body, the Taycan Cross Turismo is just as effective on rough surfaces as it is on the asphalt.

On more sure-footed roads, the Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo can accelerate from a stop to 60 miles per hour in 2.7 seconds, just 0.1 seconds slower than its sedan counterpart. The Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo can make the sprint to 60 mph in just 3.1 seconds, while the Taycan 4S Cross Turismo and Taycan 4 Cross Turismo can get to 60 mph in 3.9 and 4.8 seconds respectively.

Inside the car, the Taycan Cross Turismo features three years of Porsche Connect that includes wireless Apple CarPlay, Function on Demand, Plug and Charge capabilities, Apple Music, over the air updates. Additionally three-years of free Electrify America charging is also included as standard. Additional optional equipment such as Porsche InnoDrive including Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Active Lane Keep (ALK), , Head Up Display, 14-way seats with massage functionality, Bose and Burmester audio systems, and multiple exterior colors and interior trims are available to choose from- all in a Porsche typical sports car drive train layout.

Pricing and availability

The Taycan Cross Turismo models start at $90,900, not including the $1,350 delivery, processing and handling fee. Comparing a Taycan 4 Cross Turismo to a comparably equipped Taycan sedan the additional standard equipment; Performance Battery Plus, adaptive air suspension including PASM, fixed panoramic roof in glass, the difference in cost is $1,530. This is more than made up by the addition of all-wheel drive, taller ride height, revised fascias and sideskirts, improved passenger headroom, and greater cargo and interior space as standard equipment. The Taycan Cross Turismo is expected to arrive at U.S. dealerships in summer 2021. EPA range figures will be announced closer to market launch.

The eBike

To complement the Taycan Cross Turismo, Porsche is launching two electric bicycles. The Porsche eBike Sport is street-oriented and features a full-suspension carbon-fiber frame, Magura brakes, Shimano drivetrain, and Supernova lighting. Suspension duties are handled by a Fox shock in the rear, and a Magura upside-down fork at the front.

For riders that prefer to get dirty, the Porsche eBike Cross features Magura MT brakes, hydraulically adjustable Crankbrothers seat post for quick seat height changes, and a Shimano trip computer. Both bikes ride on carbon wheels inspired by the roofline of the Taycan, will come in three sizes and be available by spring of 2021 through your Porsche dealer.

