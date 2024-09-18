World Premiere of WHITE BUFFALO: An American Prophecy at The Nest Climate Campus in NYC

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wave4M Studios, Inc today announced the highly anticipated world premiere of WHITE BUFFALO: An American Prophecy that will take place on Wednesday September 25, 2024, at the renowned Nest Climate Campus , located at Javits North in New York City. This groundbreaking film follows the journey of four brothers who embark on a spiritual odyssey to discover the Indigenous wisdom of America, and its portents for the planet - today. The film explores the profound connections between Indigenous wisdom and modern environmental challenges, offering a powerful narrative that speaks about a quantum jump in evolution and the regeneration of Mother Earth.

WHITE BUFFALO: An American Prophecy

The premiere event brings together a diverse audience, encompassing environmental activists, industry leaders, policymakers, and film enthusiasts united by the common goal of addressing the climate crisis and the destruction of the planet's natural habitats. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to engage with the film's creators and participate in a post-screening discussion on actionable solutions for a sustainable future.

"We are gratified for the World Premiere of WHITE BUFFALO: An American Prophecy to be held at The Nest Climate Campus at Javits North. After 30 years, my brothers and I are proud to present our film right on time – Indigenous time. It is our hope that the film serves as a bridge to understand, to bring people - and peoples - closer together," said Ethan Marten (Director).

"Arriving at this moment of the World Premiere in the wake of years of adventures during production – some of them humorous, some heartbreaking, all of them synchronous is a dream realized," said Richard Marten the Film Writer and CEO of Wave4M Studios. "Seers of various Indigenous traditions, including the Lakota, long ago foresaw world-shaking in which the old civilization would pass away initiating a new beginning for mankind within the White Buffalo Prophecy."

"As a company committed to developing sustainable energy solutions and contributing to a greener, more hopeful future for the planet, we are excited to be a sponsor of this important and unique film," said Jim Coleman, CEO of Lion Power Systems.

"We are thrilled to host a first on The Nest Climate Campus: a world film premiere. WHITE BUFFALO: An American Prophecy is a powerful call to action, and we hope it will inspire meaningful change in the fight against climate change," said Britton Jones, founder and CEO of The Nest Climate Campus.

As the Lakota teach us:

Mitakuye Oyasin ~ We Are All Related

