World Proteomics Market Outlook and Competitive Analysis 2030, Featuring Agilent Technologies, Merck KGaA, GE Healthcare, Siements, Creative Proteomics and More

Rising government funds for research on proteomics drives the growth of the proteomics market. Government funds help researchers in drug discovery, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases. For instance, in 2018, in Australia, according to the Australian Cancer Research Foundation, the NSW and Commonwealth Governments jointly gave funds of $41 million to support the world-first proteomics project, ProCan. ProCan is an ACRF seed-funded cancer research project at the Westmead Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) and the joint investment enhances research to outsmart cancer. Therefore, rising government funds positively impacts the proteomics market.

The high cost of instruments is expected to limit the growth of the proteomics market. The broad implementation of new technologies expands the use of proteomics research from the discovery of new drugs, vaccines and diagnostic targets, and due to its high cost process, developments in different instruments have resulted in high prices compared to the traditional ones. For instance, the price of mass spectrometers can range from $20,000 to $300,000, which will be extremely expensive for small-scale pharmaceutical companies and academic institutions. Therefore, the high prices associated with proteomics instruments makes it difficult for developing countries to enter the proteomics sector, affecting the market's growth.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider proteomics market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The proteomics market section of the report gives context. It compares the proteomics market with other segments of the proteomics market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, proteomics indicators comparison. Key Topics Covered:



Companies Mentioned



