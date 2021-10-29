World Psoriasis Day, October 29, 2021: Codex Beauty Labs, Leading Biotech Skincare Brand, Awarded National Psoriasis Foundation's Seal of Recognition

"We are thrilled that our products have been recognized as safe for the roughly 8 million people in the United States that suffer from psoriasis. It is an honor to receive this Seal of Recognition after a rigorous qualification process. The National Psoriasis Foundation is doing incredible work helping those with psoriasis get the treatment, education and support they need," says Dr. Barbara Paldus, Founder and CEO, Codex Beauty Labs. "At Codex Beauty Labs, we are dedicated to sustainable skincare centered on protecting and restoring the skin barrier, and supporting the microbiome."

The Codex Beauty Labs products that have earned the Seal of Recognition as psoriasis safe skincare include the Bia Skin Superfood , Bia Exfoliating Wash , Bia Facial Oil , Antü Brightening Moisturizer , and Antü Brightening Serum .

"We are proud to recognize innovative products that are designed to not irritate the dry, itchy, flaky symptoms of psoriasis," said Randy Beranek, president and CEO, National Psoriasis Foundation. "Products are independently reviewed by a panel of dermatologists and people living with psoriasis and are recognized by the NPF as proven to be gentle for skin afflicted with psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis or any type of sensitive skin."

All products that are awarded the Seal of Recognition must provide data showing it is non-toxic, non-irritating, and non-sensitizing, and safely helps in managing symptoms of psoriasis or sensitive skin. Products are then independently reviewed by a panel of Board-Certified dermatology and rheumatology doctors before being granted the Seal.

