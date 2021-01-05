World Rare Disease & Orphan Therapeutic Market Analysis - How the Launch of New Pipeline Agents is Set to Change the Landscape by 2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rare Disease & Orphan Therapeutic Market Analysis & Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This industry analysis report tackles the major orphan drugs within the rare disease therapeutics market and encompasses the most prevalent and dominant therapies in this space. The market value for the current major orphan therapeutic space is analysed and forecast to 2025 with corresponding CAGR percentages. Market details are provided by drug type, therapeutic area, geography and also specific sales and forecast of the major drugs in the field. Key industry players and developments are covered along with the growing pipeline and clinical trials. Regional insights and approval trends are given, as are the strengths, opportunities and challenges of this growing market.

The scope of the report provides an in-depth analysis of the therapeutics space by value and forecast to 2025 that is subdivided into:

Small molecules

Antibodies

Oligonucleotides

Gene therapy

Cell therapy

The report reviews the most dominant therapeutics in each sub-market and provides clinical evaluation, sales forecast and market share to 2025. It gives a comparison between the current market values of the main therapies and how the landscape will change by 2025 with the launch of new pipeline agents. This includes some of the main blockbusters such as

Revlimid

Trikafta

Darzalex

Spinraza

Hemlibra

Venclexta

Soliris

Adcetris

Jakafi

Lenvima

Lynparza

Ultomiris

Yescarta

Pomalyst

Vyndaqel

Ninlaro

Liso-cel

Therefore the reader is provided with data on the current main dominant therapeutics in the area and also the drugs that will dominate the space by 2025. This analysis is provided for each sub-therapeutic area. Geographical breakdown analysis is further provided and is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World.

The scope of the report also includes the orphan drug market by indication and disease type with specific detail given to oncology, hematological disorders, CNS, respiratory, immunomodulation, cardiovascular, musculoskeletal, anti-infectives, endocrine and gastrointestinal disease.

Key players and company profiles in the rare disease market are provided including:

Bristol Myers Squibb

Roche/Genentech

Alexion

Janssen J&J

Biogen

Novartis

AstraZeneca Merck

Eisai

Takeda

Abbvie Genentech

Gilead (Kite)

Pfizer

Vertex

Argenx

The report also includes a detailed description of the following trends and market shapers:

USA (FDA) and European (EMA) Orphan Drug Approvals

(FDA) and European (EMA) Orphan Drug Approvals Venture Funding Increasing Over Time

Therapeutic Areas Dominating Approval

Orphan Drug Designation Trends

Repurposing Existing Therapeutics

Japan Approval Trends

South Korea Approval Trends

China Approval Trends

The growing rare disease pipeline and clinical trial environment is evaluated with specific consideration given to:

Small Molecules and Multiple Myeloma

Gene and Cell Therapy in Melanoma

Gene and Cell Therapy in ADA-SCID

Gene and Cell Therapy agents in Hemophilia A and B

CAR-T Therapy agents in Pancreatic Cancer

CAR-T Therapy agents in Multiple Myeloma

Gene and Cell Therapies in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

RPE65 Genetic Retinal Mutation

Rare Eye Disorders

Spinal Muscular Atrophy

Sickle Cell Anaemia

Cystic Fibrosis

Erythropoietic Protoporphyria

Guillain-Barre Syndrome

Scleroderma

Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xjtq3e

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

