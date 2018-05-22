World Record: 9.04-Carat Diamond Grown in the USA by WD Lab Grown Diamonds

"No other CVD diamond manufacturer has come close to this size and quality," said Clive Hill, founder and chairman at WD Lab Grown Diamonds. "But this is not an easy task, and we overcame significant hurdles that we'll undoubtedly face and overcome again. That said, following years of focused research and development, we are well positioned to see continual advancements at a more rapid pace – resulting not only in further records, but also the expansion of the WD Lab Grown Diamonds business to eventually offer larger and larger, high-quality diamonds on a grand scale."

As the industry and U.S. leader in CVD diamonds, the company offers an unmatched combination of patented technology and industry talent that produces what others simply cannot. Its investment in research and ongoing innovation is routinely praised by its ever-growing portfolio of customers around the world.

WD Lab Grown Diamonds are grown in just a few months, as opposed to the millions of years it takes to form a diamond in nature. Lab-grown CVD diamonds are optically, structurally, chemically and atomically identical to naturally formed diamonds. For more information on the company's diamonds, visit https://www.wdlabgrowndiamonds.com/gemstones.

About WD Lab Grown Diamonds

Based in the Washington, DC area and founded in 2008, WD Lab Grown Diamonds produces some of the highest quality Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) diamonds in the gem stone market. It is the leader in quality, service, and production capability in CVD diamonds. The company also offers new technologies and applications for diamonds in industrial settings. WB Lab Grown Diamonds is the exclusive licensee of the single crystal CVD diamond growth technology developed by The Carnegie Institution of Washington. Visit www.wdlabgrowndiamonds.com.

