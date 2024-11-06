WORLD RECORD EVENT IN THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC: RUBIK'S® CUBE MOSAIC TO SET NEW GUINNESS WORLD RECORD

The mosaic, designed by world-renowned contemporary artist Mr Brainwash, will showcase a captivating tribute to the Rubik's Cube's vast cultural impact and to the Dominican Republic, featuring a vibrant and intricate design inspired by Cap Cana and the country's rich culture and beauty. With almost 10,000 Rubik's Cubes used in its construction, the double-sided mosaic will surpass 300 square feet, making it the largest ever created. This groundbreaking achievement will bring together engineers, artists, designers, and professional "cubers" from around the world to collaborate on this extraordinary creation.

Guinness World Records will be present at the event at Avèle to officially certify the new record.

The mosaic creation process, along with its public unveiling at the gala, will be captured on film, providing an unprecedented glimpse into at the intricate craftsmanship led by skilled cubers assembling thousands of individual cubes, as well as the artistic journey, the grand reveal, and the official recognition by Guinness World Records.

Jorge Hazoury from Avèle shared, "This event is a celebration of creativity, technical innovation, and global collaboration. The mosaic will serve as a lasting symbol of ingenuity, making its permanent home in Avèle at Cap Cana, set to attract tourists and art enthusiasts from around the globe."

Event Details:

Date : November 23, 2024

: Location : Avèle Galerías de la Marina, Marina Cap Cana , Dominican Republic .

: Avèle Galerías de la Marina, , . Strictly by invitation only

For more information, or to request event access, please contact:

[email protected] | @avele | www.avele.com | 1-809-Go-Avele

About Avèle

Beyond just a gallery, Avèle is a vision to reshape and enhance the concept of upscale hospitality. In its distinctive contribution to the luxury lodging landscape, Avèle establishes unique spaces at some of the world's most remarkable destinations, in them crafting an ongoing stream of extraordinary experiences that integrate sophisticated accommodations with curated moments of wonder and discovery, offering guests a unique and unforgettable immersion into art, culture, and gastronomy with refined elegance and flair.

About the Rubik's Cube

Created by Ernő Rubik in 1974 and launched globally in 1980, the Rubik's Cube became a worldwide craze, selling hundreds of millions of units, and has inspired and challenged both young and old ever since. As a STEM-accredited puzzle, the Rubik's Cube supports brain development and cognitive skills by allowing children and adults to use their creativity, while developing and encouraging intelligence. In 2021, Spin Master acquired the brand bringing to market innovative new launches while continuing its world-famous legacy.

About Cap Cana

Cap Cana is a premier luxury resort and real estate destination located on the eastern coast of the Dominican Republic, near Punta Cana. Spanning over 30,000 acres—more than twice the size of Manhattan—it is home to prestigious hospitality brands such as St. Regis and Eden Roc, forming part of its ambitious 120,000-room "resort & residences" master plan.

Cap Cana is celebrated for its exceptional offerings, with the renowned Punta Espada Golf Club as one of its signature Jack Nicklaus courses, alongside world-class sportfishing (with Marina Cap Cana consistently ranked as the top billfishing location globally) and pristine private beaches. It also features a vibrant cultural scene with international music and arts events, high-end dining and shopping, eco-adventures, and exclusive clubs, catering to both residents and travelers seeking a refined, tropical lifestyle.

SOURCE Avèle

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM? 440k+

Newsrooms &

Influencers 9k+

Digital Media

Outlets 270k+

Journalists

Opted In GET STARTED