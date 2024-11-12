World Record Holder Chad Caruso Shares His Unforgettable Skateboarding Trek Across the U.S. in "Pushing Through America"

Experience the Unfiltered Highs and Lows of Caruso's Skateboarding Feat with a Foreword by Legendary Tony Hawk

LINDENHURST, N.Y., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional skateboarder and content creator Chad Caruso has announced the release of his highly anticipated photo book, Pushing Through America, featuring a foreword by skateboarding icon Tony Hawk. The book offers a vivid, behind-the-scenes look at Caruso's Guinness World Record-setting journey as he skateboarded across the United States, spanning 3,000 miles of terrain and countless personal challenges. Pushing Through America is now available for pre-order and will officially release on 11/19/24.

Photo - Josh Katz Photo - Josh Katz

With over 300 full-color images and personal reflections, Pushing Through America captures the day-to-day realities of Caruso's journey, from encounters with local supporters to the mental and physical resilience required to cross the country on a skateboard. This collection provides readers an unfiltered view of Caruso's incredible journey, sharing both the highs and lows that accompanied each push forward.

Highlighting his legendary career in skateboarding, Tony Hawk has endorsed Pushing Through America with a foreword, connecting deeply with Caruso's determination and mindset. Hawk shared, "Skateboarding is lucky to have him," a sentiment that speaks to their shared ethos of pushing boundaries. Hawk, who hosted Chad on his podcast Hawk vs Wolf, now displays Caruso's well-worn skateboard in his personal collection, understanding the symbolic significance of the single board that carried Caruso across the country.

Some of the unique and memorable moments captured in Pushing Through America include:

A gear layout for the journey – showcasing the essentials that supported Caruso's trek

– showcasing the essentials that supported Caruso's trek Skating alone through 120+ miles of wilderness – an extraordinary test of endurance and resolve

an extraordinary test of endurance and resolve Unexpected animal encounters – unforgettable moments with everything from insects to wildlife

– unforgettable moments with everything from insects to wildlife Pushing up the Guadalupe Mountains – one of the most physically demanding parts of his journey

– one of the most physically demanding parts of his journey Skating in front of iconic American landmarks – celebrating the beauty and diversity of America's landscape

"Skateboarding across America changed my life, and I wanted to capture that experience in a way that would inspire others to push past their own limits," says Chad Caruso. "Having Tony Hawk write the foreword was an incredible honor, and I hope this book encourages readers to take on their own challenges, whatever they may be."

Pushing Through America is set to resonate with a wide audience—from hardcore skaters to those passionate about endurance sports and personal growth. Pre-order Pushing Through America here today to embark on this one-of-a-kind journey of determination and discovery.

About Chad Caruso

Chad Caruso is a professional skateboarder, YouTube creator, and world record holder known for his endurance-based skateboarding feats. Caruso has built a dedicated following through his commitment to pushing physical and mental boundaries in both skateboarding and content creation.

